Poker Run will benefit Five Star, Westmoreland Heritage trails

Hikers and bicyclists will have an opportunity to win prizes while raising money for local trails in the Five Star Trail Poker Run, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lynch Field in Greensburg.

Participants can designate whether they want their $20 entry fee to benefit the Five Star Trail, which runs between Greensburg and Youngwood, or the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, sections of which run from Saltsburg to Delmont and from Murrysville to Trafford.

Those who enter the 19th annual poker run will either walk for 4 miles, to Greensburg’s Huff Avenue and back, or bike for 12 miles, to Youngwood’s Depot Street and back. Rest stops and water will be available. Bicyclists must wear helmets.

At each of five checkpoints along the way, participants will choose a playing card. Those with the top three poker hands at the end of the event, at about 10:45 a.m., will receive a trophy and a prize package.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Lynch Field. The run will feature door prizes, hot dogs and snacks for sale and chances that can be purchased for a Schwinn bicycle. The winner of the bicycle raffle need not be present; tickets also can be purchased by calling 724-830-3950.

Officials in Greensburg have proposed improving the intersection of Highland Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Street, and that of Urania and Euclid avenues, to make it easier and safer for pedestrians to access the Five Star Trail.

Supporters of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail hope in the long term to close the central gap in that route to create a continuous 22-mile hiking and biking path between Saltsburg and Trafford.

Visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks for more information on the run.

