100 'Bigs' needed to step up for kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region seeks “100 Bigs in 100 Days,” an aggressive recruitment campaign to find volunteer siblings for needy area children.

“Our agency needs quality mentors to guide and support children facing adversity in Westmoreland and Fayette counties,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Kelli Belanger, says in a news release.

“We hope to make everyone aware that through mentoring, the life of a child can be changed in just minutes a week. Much like the importance of time in recreational activities, such as an athletic event, dedicating that same amount of time to a child in need can provide life-impacting outcomes,” Belanger adds.

The campaign was kicked off in-house on July 12 with the agency’s annual summer picnic at Idlewild and Soak Zone.

A public launch will be celebrated on July 26 at the annual Guest Bartender and Rice-tini Event at Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in Greensburg.

According to the release, 93 children are currently awaiting mentoring services, with another 165 recent applications to the program.

Reaching the goal of “100 Bigs” will dramatically cut the wait time, the release adds.

“For a few hours, a couple of times a month, a volunteer mentor can give a Little Brother/Little Sister the invaluable gifts of friendship and trust. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, mentors literally start changing lives. And sometimes it’s as simple as taking a walk, playing games/sports, building puzzles, or just hanging out and talking,” Belanger says.

Details: 724-837-6198 or bbbslr.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.