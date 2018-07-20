Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

100 'Bigs' needed to step up for kids

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, July 20, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region hopes to recruit 100 volunteers in 100 days for children awaiting mentorship through the nonprofit.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region hopes to recruit 100 volunteers in 100 days for children awaiting mentorship through the nonprofit.

Updated 8 hours ago

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region seeks “100 Bigs in 100 Days,” an aggressive recruitment campaign to find volunteer siblings for needy area children.

“Our agency needs quality mentors to guide and support children facing adversity in Westmoreland and Fayette counties,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Kelli Belanger, says in a news release.

“We hope to make everyone aware that through mentoring, the life of a child can be changed in just minutes a week. Much like the importance of time in recreational activities, such as an athletic event, dedicating that same amount of time to a child in need can provide life-impacting outcomes,” Belanger adds.

The campaign was kicked off in-house on July 12 with the agency’s annual summer picnic at Idlewild and Soak Zone.

A public launch will be celebrated on July 26 at the annual Guest Bartender and Rice-tini Event at Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in Greensburg.

According to the release, 93 children are currently awaiting mentoring services, with another 165 recent applications to the program.

Reaching the goal of “100 Bigs” will dramatically cut the wait time, the release adds.

“For a few hours, a couple of times a month, a volunteer mentor can give a Little Brother/Little Sister the invaluable gifts of friendship and trust. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, mentors literally start changing lives. And sometimes it’s as simple as taking a walk, playing games/sports, building puzzles, or just hanging out and talking,” Belanger says.

Details: 724-837-6198 or bbbslr.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me