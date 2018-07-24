Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

'Mother of All Baby Showers' returning to PNC Park

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
The Mother of All Baby Showers will return to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 2. Visitors are shown having their pregnant bellies framed at a previous event.
Sarah N. Case
The Mother of All Baby Showers will return to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 2. Visitors are shown having their pregnant bellies framed at a previous event.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Mother of All Baby Showers, billed as nation’s largest adults-only night out for expectant and new parents, will return to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug 2.

Presented by AHN Women, in partnership with buybuy BABY, MOABS will feature local and national companies offering expectant and new parents information on baby products, services and other resources.

The event will take place on the stadium’s Club Level, with entrance at 6 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and at 6:30 p.m. for other attendees.

“Our event provides something for everyone whether you’re planning for a pregnancy, have a baby or getting ready to send your child to preschool,” said Amy Lundy, creator of The Mother of All Baby Showers, in a release.

The shower provides visitors with opportunities to meet other parents and parents-to-be, celebrate parenthood, be pampered and receive gifts, according to the release.

Educational sessions will cover breastfeeding, mental health and wellness, pediatrics, sleep safety, car safety and more.

A “Try It Before You Buy It” area will give attendees the chance to interact with maternity, juvenile and family-focused national and local companies. The featured retailer, buybuy BABY, will offer one-night-only exclusive specials for attendees and expertise in all things baby gear, the release says.

The evening also offers tasty treats, mini spa treatments and giveaways.

“We take pride in holistic, personalized care for expectant mothers, and we encourage them to take advantage of this great opportunity for education and peer networking,” said Dr. Marianne Bonidie, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist and associate residency program director for AHN Women.

The Mother of All Baby Showers will feature more than 50 companies, including Doona, locally based nonprofit and infant sleep safety expert Cribs for Kids, Cryo-Cell, Tender Care Learning Centers and local business Lark Adventurewear.

Tickets are $20, or $60 for VIP admission. VIP admission is limited to 100 people and includes a Cribette playard, 20 percent discount to buybuy BABY, and a swag-filled bag.

Registration: bit.ly/MOABSpitt

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me