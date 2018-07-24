'Mother of All Baby Showers' returning to PNC Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mother of All Baby Showers, billed as nation’s largest adults-only night out for expectant and new parents, will return to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug 2.

Presented by AHN Women, in partnership with buybuy BABY, MOABS will feature local and national companies offering expectant and new parents information on baby products, services and other resources.

The event will take place on the stadium’s Club Level, with entrance at 6 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and at 6:30 p.m. for other attendees.

“Our event provides something for everyone whether you’re planning for a pregnancy, have a baby or getting ready to send your child to preschool,” said Amy Lundy, creator of The Mother of All Baby Showers, in a release.

The shower provides visitors with opportunities to meet other parents and parents-to-be, celebrate parenthood, be pampered and receive gifts, according to the release.

Educational sessions will cover breastfeeding, mental health and wellness, pediatrics, sleep safety, car safety and more.

A “Try It Before You Buy It” area will give attendees the chance to interact with maternity, juvenile and family-focused national and local companies. The featured retailer, buybuy BABY, will offer one-night-only exclusive specials for attendees and expertise in all things baby gear, the release says.

The evening also offers tasty treats, mini spa treatments and giveaways.

“We take pride in holistic, personalized care for expectant mothers, and we encourage them to take advantage of this great opportunity for education and peer networking,” said Dr. Marianne Bonidie, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist and associate residency program director for AHN Women.

The Mother of All Baby Showers will feature more than 50 companies, including Doona, locally based nonprofit and infant sleep safety expert Cribs for Kids, Cryo-Cell, Tender Care Learning Centers and local business Lark Adventurewear.

Tickets are $20, or $60 for VIP admission. VIP admission is limited to 100 people and includes a Cribette playard, 20 percent discount to buybuy BABY, and a swag-filled bag.

Registration: bit.ly/MOABSpitt

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.