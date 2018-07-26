Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvanians among country's most generous neighbors

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

Pennsylvanians make pretty good neighbors, at least when it comes to opening their wallets.

According to a new survey by window and door manufacturer Windows USA, the average Pennsylvanian is willing to dish out $218.42 to help a neighbor in need.

Alaskans deserve kudos as the most generous, saying they'd give a whopping $706.15 — but shame on those North Dakotans, who say they'd only part with $16.26 (and maybe the lint in their pockets).

Our neighbors in New York would outgive us at $295.10, but we come out ahead of people in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

No doubt we learned a thing or two from Latrobe native son and everybody's favorite neighbor Fred Rogers.

Being a good neighbor isn't all about the Benjamins, though.

Pennsylvanians can be a welcoming lot — witness the Inclusion Festival coming up July 28 and 29 in tiny Jermyn, Lackawanna County. It's a sensory-friendly festival of music, arts, yoga and wellness festival for folks of all ages and abilities, promoting understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.

A visitor even found an unexpected welcome in the City of Brotherly Love:

One of the most heartening statistics Windows USA found was that the majority of Americans (77.3 percent) would temporarily house their neighbors if their homes became unlivable for one reason or another.

We bet a lot of residents of the Commonwealth are among them.

But if people will bunk together in times of crisis, it doesn't mean they'll be hanging out much in the meantime.

The survey of 4,050 Americans revealed that in the past year, the average household socialized with neighbors only 3.7 times. Despite this, 42.2 percent of respondents said they consider their neighbors to be friends.

About 15 percent said they would ask to borrow money from the folks next door, and about 14 percent said they would ask for help with a home improvement project such as installing a new window or door.

We bet Pennsylvanians would beat those averages. Especially those in Western Pennsylvania.

Here's a detailed map with results of the Windows USA survey:

Created by Windows USA  •  View larger version

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

