Pennsylvanians among country's most generous neighbors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvanians make pretty good neighbors, at least when it comes to opening their wallets.

According to a new survey by window and door manufacturer Windows USA, the average Pennsylvanian is willing to dish out $218.42 to help a neighbor in need.

Alaskans deserve kudos as the most generous, saying they'd give a whopping $706.15 — but shame on those North Dakotans, who say they'd only part with $16.26 (and maybe the lint in their pockets).

@erinelyzabeth those north dakota boys hearts are as cold as the 9 month winter up there. Find a SoDak man ;) — Ken Longman (@thekenlongman) March 13, 2015

Our neighbors in New York would outgive us at $295.10, but we come out ahead of people in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

No doubt we learned a thing or two from Latrobe native son and everybody's favorite neighbor Fred Rogers.

Being a good neighbor isn't all about the Benjamins, though.

Pennsylvanians can be a welcoming lot — witness the Inclusion Festival coming up July 28 and 29 in tiny Jermyn, Lackawanna County. It's a sensory-friendly festival of music, arts, yoga and wellness festival for folks of all ages and abilities, promoting understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.

@InclusionFest 2018 is a music, arts, yoga, and wellness festival for all ages and abilitiesthat will be held July 28 and 29, at Mountain Sky Festival Grounds in Jermyn,Pennsylvania. Info: https://t.co/4x156iMfLg https://t.co/phRKnrw1tr — Museum of disABILITY (@Musedisability) July 25, 2018

A visitor even found an unexpected welcome in the City of Brotherly Love:

African American history expert she went through a culture shock once arriving in this new state in Philadelphia, PA 2018. Yes, not as mean as she thought they would be written in emails experiences. Not harassed, friendly, pleasant, & welcoming? Yes, a Philly spark to them. — Shadow (@realAliciaPride) July 25, 2018

One of the most heartening statistics Windows USA found was that the majority of Americans (77.3 percent) would temporarily house their neighbors if their homes became unlivable for one reason or another.

We bet a lot of residents of the Commonwealth are among them.

" I love Pennsylvania because we are truly a state for everyone.' @SenLisaBoscola weighs in on what she loves MOST about Pennsylvania. #PennsylvaniaDay #PAproud pic.twitter.com/ecWdvhKY4y — PaSenateDems (@PaSenateDems) July 20, 2018

But if people will bunk together in times of crisis, it doesn't mean they'll be hanging out much in the meantime.

The survey of 4,050 Americans revealed that in the past year, the average household socialized with neighbors only 3.7 times. Despite this, 42.2 percent of respondents said they consider their neighbors to be friends.

About 15 percent said they would ask to borrow money from the folks next door, and about 14 percent said they would ask for help with a home improvement project such as installing a new window or door.

We bet Pennsylvanians would beat those averages. Especially those in Western Pennsylvania.

People really do get more friendly the further west you go. Good thing I live in Pennsylvania. — Cody Keller (@Kellerz717) July 21, 2018

4 years ago today I moved to Pittsburgh, PA!!!!Loving this city & all that it has to offer. I discover new areas all the time & treasure the memories I've made so far. I love the neighborhood I live in, my friendly neighbors & all the friends I have made. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/y945Prl2x8 — Marlo (@Marlo_Ty) June 1, 2018

Pittsburgh is ranked nationally as one of the most livable cities. We're getting recognized for food, sports, friendly neighbors, and more. You couldn't ask for a better place to live and study. #Pitt2022 https://t.co/6TJizgibty — Pitt Admissions (@pittadmissions) March 8, 2018

Here's a detailed map with results of the Windows USA survey:

Created by Windows USA • View larger version

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.