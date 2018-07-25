Lower Burrell girl won Pure International Little Miss America title

Chloe Martin was crowned Pure International Little Miss America.

The 8-year-old from Lower Burrell, who will be a third grader in the fall at Bon Air Elementary School, has been competing in pageants for two years.

Contestants participate in formal wear as well as an interview process.

“It was so much fun,” says Chloe Martin, who captured the state title of Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Little Miss before advancing to the national competition recently in Orlando, Fla. “My favorite part was the interview, because I got to talk to the judges. I would tell girls who want to try pageant to ‘be yourself and wear your favorite color dress,’ I really like all the traveling, because you get to see different places.”

Pure International Pageants has held U.S. National Pageants since 2011.

What’s nice about this competition is it is a faith-based pageant where there is a state, national and international competition, says her mother Nicole Martin. She, her husband Kevin and their son Cody travel as a family to pageants – making it a memorable time for the entire family, Nicole Martin says.

“There is a whole world of pageantry that I didn’t know about,” says Nicole Martin. “What I really like about this one is it isn’t all glitz. It’s all natural, no makeup. I also like that it is faith-based, so it’s more about you and not how you look. It has taught my daughter a lot about public speaking and interview skills that she can definitely use later in life.”

Part of the recognition involves community service where the girls learn about helping others.

Chloe Martin will be volunteering in the Concordia Summer Festival in Cabot on July 29. She has also done work for the March of Dimes.

“I really like all the volunteering we do because it is nice to help other people,” says Chloe Martin, who will be passing down her title to the new Little Miss of PA on March 2 in Butler. “It’s important to do things for others, and it makes me feel good when I can put a smile on someone’s face.”

Details: http://pureinternationalpageants.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.