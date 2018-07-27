Back 2 School Store helps underprivileged children

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
For the fourth consecutive year, National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section will host a Back 2 School Store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at The Kingsley Center in East Liberty.
Gionna Curry-Jones, 9, of Uniontown, takes a look at herself in the mirror as she tries on a new winter hat at the Kingsley Center in Larimar on Sunday, July 24, 2016.
Elyse Eichner, right, shows Sophia King, 5, a photo of her in a new winter hat at the Kingsley Center in Larimar on Sunday, July 24, 2016.
Damian Gilliard Jr., 5, tries on a new backpack at the Kingsley Center in Larimar on Sunday, July 24, 2016.
For the fourth consecutive year, National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section will host a Back 2 School Store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at The Kingsley Center in East Liberty. More than 600 elementary school children in kindergarten through fifth grade will shop with volunteers for new and brand name clothing, backpacks, school supplies and other items for the upcoming school year.

Organizers hope the event will provide a fun back-to-school experience for school children as well as raise awareness of the struggle under-resourced families may face this time of year.

Underprivileged children are identified by area service agencies and referred to the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section to participate in the event.

Last year’s event served 614 children.

“Back-to-school shopping is a regular, fun rite of passage at the end of each summer, but for some families in our community, this is a very stressful time of year,” says Cristina Ruggiero, National Council of Jewish Women executive director in a news release. “We want to eliminate some of the financial and emotional burdens families experience at this time of year by giving kids a back-to-school shopping day that is on par with their peers, while providing additional resources for parents and families who may be struggling.”

Details: 412-421-6118 or http://ncjwpgh.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

