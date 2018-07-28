Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Is it OK to end a friendship with a know-it-all?

Carolyn Hax | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn:

I have a friend who talks down to me. It only happens occasionally but I don’t appreciate being spoken to like I’m stupid. She’s kind of a know-it-all and likes to impart her “wisdom” on me, even though a lot of the time it turns out she’s wrong.

I think it took me a while to catch on because she does it in such a sweet and well-meaning way and has never been rude or snarky. Now I realize this is something she has probably perfected so that she can get away with it. I’ve only known her for about four months, we live far apart, and I’m not very invested in this friendship. I don’t want to ghost her but can I just back off from the friendship? Do I have to say something to her?

— Can I Dump a Know-It-All?

So, you don’t know her well, you don’t see her often, and you don’t like her much. Sounds like a keeper!

Yes, it’s OK to let distance help you distance yourself from this friend.

It’s also OK to say something, though, at the next such comment: “I know you mean well, but I’m just sharing, not asking for advice.” Maybe if she knows something bothers you, she’ll stop doing it.

And I’d be wary of ascribing such sinister motives to people in general. Sure, maybe she “perfected” her technique for sinister ends. It’s much more likely, though, that imparting her “wisdom” makes her feel helpful. Maybe this is more about her feelings of inadequacy than it is about feeling superior and all-knowing.

Even if it’s accidental behavior versus deliberate, or well-meaning versus contemptuous — you still have no obligation to remain friends with her. That someone annoys you is what matters, not the why. My point about the why is merely in favor of giving people the benefits of any doubts, and there seems to be room for some here.

Re: Know-it-all friend:

I actually used to be this friend. No ulterior motives or insecurities, just that I thought I was being helpful. It took seeing this “quality” in another person to realize how annoying I could be.

— Anonymous

Thanks.

For what it’s worth, I find my own columns annoying.

Re: Know-it-all friend:

A co-worker and I used to discuss a variety of things, and a lot of time, we weren’t sure about the terminology, background, or other pertinent information. I’d go look it up and email the answer to her. I thought I was expanding our knowledge, because I always wanted to know the answer. She took it as hurtful because she thought I was calling her stupid. She let it fester for too long before letting me know.

So if this person might be a friend, let her know how you feel. She might think she’s being helpful when she isn’t.

— Too Late

Great point, thanks. Perceptions are elastic things, and we routinely mistake our own for facts.

click me