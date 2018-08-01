Celina Pompeani appointed to Point Park University board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Celina Pompeani , KDKA-TV traffic reporter and PensTV reporter and host, is a new member of the board of trustees of Point Park University , her alma mater, according to a news release.

A 2013 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, Pompeani also is a 2015 winner of a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for “Pens Trends!”, a weekly entertainment segment on PensTV.

As part of her broadcast duties, Pompeani works with her sports anchor father, Bob Pompeani.

Her sister, Chelsea Pompeani, also is a Point Park University graduate and a media innovation specialist at its Center for Media Innovation.

Pompeani is active in the Pittsburgh community as a volunteer with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Partners for Quality and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Also joining the board is Joseph S. Ogrodnik, founder and executive director of the Private Investment and Advisory Group.

He is a 1972 Point Park graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business management, the release states.

His private equity angel investment company provides business planning, capital funding, management controls and board oversight for more than 20 entities, including the Genetic Metabolic Center for Education .

Physicians from Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC helped with development of the center, which works to diagnose early stage inborn metabolic diseases, according to the release.

Ogrodnik was a member of the Point Park baseball team and a member of the university’s Pioneer Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973.

“Point Park University has always been fortunate to maintain connections with successful alums who feel compelled to give back and remain part of our community,” Point Park President Paul Hennigan says in the release.

“Celina and Joe are a symbol of how those connections stretch over many years and into diverse areas of expertise. We are excited to have them on a board focused on academics, student experience, managed resources and community engagement,” Hennigan adds.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.