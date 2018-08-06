Freeport's history celebrated in comprehensive labor of love

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steve Gardner is not a native of Freeport, so he acknowledges, “I didn’t grow up with the stories.”

That has not stopped the retired career military officer, who also grew up in a military family and has spent much of his life traveling the world, from sharing those stories in what is believed to be the most comprehensive history ever of the Armstrong County borough

His “History of an Allegheny River Town Freeport, Pa.” will be officially released Aug. 11 at Freeport Area Library in a celebratory program, featuring a book signing from 2-6 p.m. and an author talk at 4 p.m.

The 580 pages of photographs and text cover 225 years of the town’s history. It was a two-and-a-half year project that was a labor of love for Gardner.

“It’s been a great learning experience. Freeport has an amazing history,” says the former Navy lieutenant commander. The amateur genealogist became interested in the project while helping some locals with their family trees.

Assisted by his wife, Donna Klaput Gardner, a Freeport native and also a former career military nurse, he conducted research and interviews and collected photographs and information for over a year.

Not all the photographs made the book, but the entire collection of images and research was saved and digital copies will be provided to the library, the borough office and Freeport Renaissance Association so the history is not lost.

Library will benefit

“I’m able to keep the price of the book low, for the size and as a history book, and the Freeport Library will benefit with the profit,” he says. “I’m thrilled with the early orders. I hope the library gets lots of money out of this project. The library is a Freeport treasure that needs our support.”

There has been a real advance buzz about the publication, not normally associated with a local author, says library director and vice president Nancy Hagins.

“Steve’s generosity in donating the profits of the book to the library is a first for us,” she says. “Since our library is solely community supported and receives no public funding, the money generated will be used for general operating expenses.”

Making research easier

“History of an Allegheny River Town Freeport, Pa.” makes her staff’s job much easier, she adds. “Instead of pulling many smaller sources of information for researchers of the area, we can now use this book as the definitive source of the history of Freeport, Armstrong County and much of the region,” she explains.

Hagins says Gardner uncovered some important information that was previously unknown by prior researchers of the region.

It is not only for Freeport history buffs, Hagins says, but also will benefit anyone looking for information about Armstrong County and the area’s Indian presence, river transportation, canal, railroad and military history.

Hagins: “When I first spoke to Steve two years ago about his project, it was clear to me that he was passionate about genealogy and our local history in particular. I could tell that he had adopted Freeport as his home town and wanted to uncover as much information as possible about its history.”

It was all surprising to him, Gardner says, because he didn’t move to Freeport until 16 years ago. “I had never lived anywhere longer than five years until I came here,” he says. “I consider Freeport my hometown, too.”

10 SURPRISES

Author Steve Gardner offers 10 examples of some of what surprised him in his research for “History of an Allegheny River Town Freeport, Pa.” :

1. TIES TO MRS. LINCOLN

“I was surprised to find out William Todd (one of the town founders) was a great uncle to Mary Todd Lincoln and a man of importance to the area,” Gardner says.

He was a friend of Benjamin Franklin, who, while he owned 11 parcels of Depreciation Land in what is now South Buffalo bordering Freeport, never visited the properties. An average parcel was about 250 acres. Franklin bought them in a coffee house in Philadelphia. Todd, who actually lived on 3,000 acres about a mile southeast of present day Saint Vincent College, and called his home “Locust Grove,” was a Revolutionary War veteran, member of the Constitutionalist Party and a public servant for Westmoreland County and the state of Pennsylvania.

He debated the needs of Western Pennsylvania, then the frontier, in several General Assemblies in Philadelphia until 1790. During that time, he purchased the two parcels of Depreciation Land that would become Freeport. His neighbor was William Findley, a proponent of the Whiskey Rebellion, and also a state senator.

Todd was also an associate judge and a state senator until 1798 when he retired from service.

(Chapter 2, “Freeport Founders William and David Todd.”)

2. FRONTIER LIFE

“The story of Massy Harbison was an eye-opener and a surprise to me when researching material for chapter 1, ‘Western Pennsylvania before Freeport,’ he says. It brought home how primitive the area was when pioneers first came to the area in the 1770s-1780s, he says. ”Western Pennsylvania was the frontier. The closest neighbors were 6 miles distant and Indians roamed freely. The numbers of those early settlers killed or captured were staggering.” he says.

3. ALL ABOARD (THE WATER!)

“I was amazed by the technology and existence of the Pennsylvania Mainline Canal and that it went through Freeport. It was a tremendous engineering feat, especially for that time period,” Gardner says. Many famous people, including presidents, authors and others, traveled on the packet boats as they wound their way on the canal from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia.

Several are described in the book with their observations of the canal in chapter 4, “Transportation”.

4. CANAL’S IMPACT

Gardner: “My wife and I visited the Allegheny Portage National Historic Site in Gallitzin, Pa. We highly recommend a visit there so people can see how much of an impact the canal had on technology, commerce and travel during that time period.” To take canal packet boats over the Alleghenies was an amazing feat, he says.

Information on the Allegheny Portage Railroad can also be found in Chapter 4, “Transportation.”

5. WE’LL TOAST TO THAT

“I was surprised with the discovery of Freeport’s distilleries and the fact that Guckenheimer’s Distillery was the largest distiller of rye whiskey in the nation,” he says.

“Between Guckenheimer’s distilleries in Freeport and Butler Junction (across the Buffalo Creek from Freeport), they produced over 32,000 barrels of whiskey a year.” He found it surprising that Freeport was “dry” from 1866 until the end of prohibition.

“It is a fascinating part of Freeport’s history and can be found in chapter 8, ‘Distilleries.’ ”

6. WALKING ACROSS THE RIVER

Gardner: “Prior to locks and dams, the Allegheny was a shallow river, with riffles and rapids. In some areas, you could walk across the river in the summer.”

River traffic couldn’t travel without summer “freshets” or storms that resulted in temporary rises in the river levels, he explains. Steamboats and river rafts both depended on the summer storms to make it up the Allegheny to Freeport.

7. READ ALL ABOUT IT

“The first newspaper published in the entire Alle-Kiski Valley was printed right here in Freeport. The Olive Branch was published from 1833-1835,” says Gardner.

No copies existed that he was aware of until he was given 13 original editions by John and Brenda DeMeno of Freeport.

The name of James Armstrong is written at the top of every one and are believed to be his personal copies.

Armstrong was important in Freeport history as he obtained most of the unsold properties after the deaths of town founders William and David Todd in 1810 and 1811 respectively.

“We participated in a significant national preservation project as a result of researching local newspapers. It will benefit the library and future generations,” Gardner says.

The entire collection of four of the town newspapers, the Freeport Journal, The New Era, The Freeport Columbian, and the Olive Branch, were given to Carnegie Mellon Library for preservation and photographing.

These documents eventually will be uploaded to a free online database maintained by the Library of Congress. The historical newspaper database, “Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers,” will provide access to the Commonwealth’s rich newspaper heritage via the Chronicling America database to allow researchers, school students and everyone the opportunity to search newspaper content as never before, Gardner says.

“The Freeport Area Library will receive microfilm copies of all of the papers we submitted for the project,” he adds.

Information on Freeport’s newspapers can be found in chapter 13, “Newspapers.”

8. LOST AND FOUND

Gardner wondered what had happened to all of the original paperwork for the Baptist Church which once was at the intersection of Buffalo, Fifth and Washington streets.

“I was surprised by finding them at the Southern Baptist Historical Society in Atlanta, Ga. They even had the original seal and covenant from 1833.” he says

Descriptions and photographs are in Chapter 7, “Houses of Worship.”

9. NO SUDS FOR YOU

When he saw an image from a glass-plate photograph showing a group of men with a sign titled, “Crescent,” above them, Gardner thought they were crew members of the Crescent, a local steamboat.

Retired Freeport businessman John Shoop told him it was the name of a men’s club that met on the third floor of the Shoop building. “Everett Shoop had told them, ‘No alcohol at the meeting,’ “ Gardner says.

One day, a keg of beer rolled down from the third floor into the clothing store below. “The club was kicked out and it is unknown if they ever met again!” Gardner says.

More information on “Clubs and Associations” can be found in chapter 9.

10. FATHERS AND SONS

One of Gardner’s most fascinating finds, thanks to Freeport’s Gordon Brenneman, was a record of some of Freeport’s Civil War Veterans and their sons.

“I took photographs of every page and sent a copy to the Carnegie Library so the town of Freeport and the record of some of its veterans would be represented in their Grand Army of the Republic room,” he says.

A complete listing of the identified Civil War veterans is documented in Chapter 11, “Military Units.”

“There are many more surprises, and some that will surprise Freeport natives,” says Gardner. “I hope that those who read the book enjoy it as much as I did when researching it!”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.