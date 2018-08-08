Mom looking to borrow orange, Garfield-like cat for lasagna dinner with kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mother posted a flyer looking for a friendly orange cat, preferably with a resemblance to Garfield, to borrow so her kids could have it over for a lasagna dinner.

The flyer reads: “Wanted: to BORROW an orange cat for 24-48 hours, to have a lasagna dinner with Garfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old children.”

The cat will not be required to eat the lasagna, the flyer noted. Also, no feral cats and be sure to pick up the cat after the allotted borrowing time, as the mom is not looking to adopt.

The mother, who posted the “Wanted” flyer on an OU Medical Center board, said that she’s desperate but not crazy and doesn’t know anyone with an orange cat.

A photo of the flyer was shared on Twitter last week by @lauren_jade44 hoping to help this mom get a cat.

this was posted at my dads work and I'm CRYING!!!! RT to help Clara find an orange cat pic.twitter.com/KuqzMgUBL1 — Lo (@lauren_jade44) August 1, 2018

User ryusomad posted a photo of the flyer Tuesday to Reddit’s r/funny channel and the post went viral with over 79,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

After the flyer got some attention online, the woman who posted the flyer went to Twitter to say that she’s hopeful to find a cat soon.

Thank you for your support in my trying to find/borrow an orange cat to eat lasagna with my kids! Hopefully i will have updates for you Saturday evening! @DanSnyderFOX25 @lauren_jade44 @mashable @samhaysom @reddit — Clara Edwards (@swallownurse) August 7, 2018

