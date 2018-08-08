Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Mom looking to borrow orange, Garfield-like cat for lasagna dinner with kids

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 7 hours ago

A mother posted a flyer looking for a friendly orange cat, preferably with a resemblance to Garfield, to borrow so her kids could have it over for a lasagna dinner.

The flyer reads: “Wanted: to BORROW an orange cat for 24-48 hours, to have a lasagna dinner with Garfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old children.”

The cat will not be required to eat the lasagna, the flyer noted. Also, no feral cats and be sure to pick up the cat after the allotted borrowing time, as the mom is not looking to adopt.

The mother, who posted the “Wanted” flyer on an OU Medical Center board, said that she’s desperate but not crazy and doesn’t know anyone with an orange cat.

A photo of the flyer was shared on Twitter last week by @lauren_jade44 hoping to help this mom get a cat.

User ryusomad posted a photo of the flyer Tuesday to Reddit’s r/funny channel and the post went viral with over 79,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

Wanted: Orange Cat from r/funny

After the flyer got some attention online, the woman who posted the flyer went to Twitter to say that she’s hopeful to find a cat soon.

Related, if you now need to get Garfield out of your head, try this site: Garfield Minus Garfield .

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me