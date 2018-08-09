Golf outing benefits Greensburg nonprofit that helps challenged kids, adults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The annual Tee Up and Change Lives golf outing is set for Aug. 20 at the Westmoreland Country Club in Export.

Beginning with a noon shotgun start, the event will benefit Greensburg-based programs accessAbilities and All Abilities, which assist those with disabilities or developmental delays. The programs serve nearly 2,000 children and adults in Southwestern Pennsylvania, with a goal of “unlocking human potential and empowering people to live more independently.”

The registration fee of $175 per golfer includes a lunch buffet at 11 a.m., snacks on the course and a barbecue dinner afterward. An extra $50 fee covers a mulligan, a putting contest and raffle tickets.

“Non-golfers can attend the 5 p.m. dinner and auction at $40 per person, $150 for a table of four or $290 for a table of eight.

Visit www.accessabilities.org or call 724-832-8272, ext. 1027, for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.