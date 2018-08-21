Honolulu then ... Pittsburgh? City ranks No. 2 most-livable in America

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We're Number 2! We're Number 2!

Pittsburgh ranked second of all American cities , behind Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Livability Index report.

The report ranks cities around the globe based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Pittsburgh was named the 32nd most livable city in the world out of 140. The unit is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group and the world leader in global business intelligence.

Vienna, Austria replaces Melbourne, Australia as the most livable city in this year's report.

Out of The Top 140 Global Cities, Pittsburgh ranks #32. The only US city that ranks higher than Pittsburgh this year is Honolulu (#23). https://t.co/tGkbZOPP0v — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 15, 2018

This is not the first time Pittsburgh has been put on the map. Visit Pittsburgh reports that:

Pittsburgh ranks No. 2 in Overall Performance Level of NFL Team and No. 1 in NFL Fan Engagement according to WalletHub.

The Travel Channel named Pittsburgh's KidsBURGH as a top 10 budget-friendly, family-fun summer vacation destination.

Pittsburgh named one of four tech hubs in the U.S. to watch in 2018 via VentureBeat.

Squirrel Hill ranks No. 3 for neighborhoods that have it all according to Redfin.

The Daily Meal named Pittsburgh the Hippest City in the state of Pennsylvania.

National Geographic listed Pittsburgh among 30 of the Best Cities in the United States based on unconventional metrics believed to lead to happiness, including: green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, "Instagrammable" moments, and more.

Pittsburgh is considered in the Top 5 Budget Friendly Alternatives to a Big Apple Vacation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Money ranked East Liberty & Lawrenceville No. 1 in the Top 10 Coolest Neighborhoods in America right now.

Honolulu ranked most livable city in U.S. Pittsburgh came in second. Lombardi Trophy count: Pittsburgh - 6Honolulu - 0 https://t.co/KZJ5I1s3vZ — Mikey (@fsmikey) August 16, 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.