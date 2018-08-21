Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Honolulu then ... Pittsburgh? City ranks No. 2 most-livable in America

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Icelandic airline WOW's direct flights from the UK to Pittsburgh are drawing a new group of travelers to the Steel City.
Keith Hodan
Icelandic airline WOW's direct flights from the UK to Pittsburgh are drawing a new group of travelers to the Steel City.
The sun tries to break through the fog blanketing the Pittsburgh skyline Monday, July 27, 2015.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
The sun tries to break through the fog blanketing the Pittsburgh skyline Monday, July 27, 2015.

Updated 5 hours ago

We're Number 2! We're Number 2!

Pittsburgh ranked second of all American cities , behind Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Livability Index report.

The report ranks cities around the globe based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Pittsburgh was named the 32nd most livable city in the world out of 140. The unit is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group and the world leader in global business intelligence.

Vienna, Austria replaces Melbourne, Australia as the most livable city in this year's report.

Pittsburgh came in second-best of all the U.S. cities, behind Honolulu, Hawaii. The report ranks cities around the globe based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The highest ranked American cities include: Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Boston and Chicago.

This is not the first time Pittsburgh has been put on the map. Visit Pittsburgh reports that:

Pittsburgh ranks No. 2 in Overall Performance Level of NFL Team and No. 1 in NFL Fan Engagement according to WalletHub.

The Travel Channel named Pittsburgh's KidsBURGH as a top 10 budget-friendly, family-fun summer vacation destination.

Pittsburgh named one of four tech hubs in the U.S. to watch in 2018 via VentureBeat.

Squirrel Hill ranks No. 3 for neighborhoods that have it all according to Redfin.

The Daily Meal named Pittsburgh the Hippest City in the state of Pennsylvania.

National Geographic listed Pittsburgh among 30 of the Best Cities in the United States based on unconventional metrics believed to lead to happiness, including: green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, "Instagrammable" moments, and more.

Pittsburgh is considered in the Top 5 Budget Friendly Alternatives to a Big Apple Vacation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Money ranked East Liberty & Lawrenceville No. 1 in the Top 10 Coolest Neighborhoods in America right now.

Details: eiu.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me