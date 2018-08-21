Author of Mister Rogers book to speak at Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will welcome author and Pittsburgh Foundation CEO Maxwell King to its neighborhood for the book launch of “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Works of Fred Rogers” (Adams Press), the first full-length biography of Mister Rogers at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.

As the world marks 50 years since the national television debut of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” King’s book paints the definitive portrait of an American icon that changed children’s television forever.

Drawing on original interviews, oral histories and archival documents, King traces Rogers’ personal, professional and artistic life through decades of work, from childhood stories and relationships with his family to the role religion played in his work, his close collaboration with leading childhood development experts, and his attempt to make television for adults.

As part of the book launch, King will discuss his work on “The Good Neighbor” and the legacy of Rogers with history center president and CEO Andy Masich.

King will also sign copies of the book which will be available for purchase.

Admission includes after-hours access to all six floors of the museum, including the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” exhibtion. It features the largest collection of original artifacts from the “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” television set on public view, including the entryway and living room set that Mister Rogers walked through to begin each show, as well as King Friday XIII’s Castle, the Great Oak Tree, and Mr. McFeely’s “Speedy Delivery” tricylcle.

Tickets are $15, $45 for expanded admission (available until Aug. 31), which includes a signed copy of “The Good Neighbor.”

