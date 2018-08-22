'Silence of the Lambs' party planned at Soldiers & Sailors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Guests are invited to come in costume to relive the creepy cage scene from “Silence of the Lambs” on Oct. 26 in the place where it was filmed.

A 21-and-over pre-Halloween party is planned for 6-8 p.m. that night in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland.

A replica cage and actors from Hundred Acre Manor will evoke the atmosphere of the iconic 1991 horror film starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

A cash bar will be featured. The museum will be open for guests to view exhibits.

A ticket is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.

Details: 412-621-4253 or soldiersandsailorshall.org

