Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Banana split fest celebrates Latrobe's sweet claim to fame

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

One of Latrobe’s sweetest claims to fame, the ice cream banana split, takes center stage Aug. 24 to 26 for the sixth annual Great American Banana Split Celebration.

Tom Webb, director of operations for Valley Dairy Restaurants, a locally owned company that will open its 12th location in Belle Vernon this November, estimates they will dish up 3,000 banana splits in three Latrobe locations — two restaurants and a satellite location downtown — during the three-day celebration.

“That’s a lot of scooping,” Webb says.

Latrobe holds the distinction — with a state historical marker to prove it — of being the birthplace of the triple-dip, three-flavor ice cream dessert that was invented in 1904 by David Strickler, who worked in the former Tassel’s Pharmacy in Latrobe.

He later studied at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, bought the drugstore and renamed it Strickler’s Pharmacy.

Festival highlights

This year’s festival hosted by Valley Dairy Restaurants and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will feature two stages of entertainment, including a performance by teen singer Aubrey Burchell of Irwin, a 2018 “American Idol” contestant.

Chamber president Briana Tomack says other highlights include appearances all weekend by world yo-yo champion Tyler Severance of Philadelphia demonstrating his skills with the string-controlled toy and a visit on Sunday from Steel City Gamerz Mobile Game Truck.

Friday’s festivities will include a pep rally and performance by Lovebettie from 4:30 to 6 p.m., after which bands and cheerleaders from Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high schools will escort fans to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for their schools’ season opening football game at 7 p.m.

Saturday activities include a 5K Banana Run starting at 9 a.m. with registration at 7:30 a.m., an Eat ’n Park Pie Eating Contest at 1:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark.

A car cruise benefiting Relay for Life will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College Latrobe Campus. Annapolis, Md.-based party-rock cover band Vertigo Red will perform at 7 p.m. on the Sendell Motors stage.

Sunday’s schedule features a Monkey Business Fun Run from noon-2 p.m. at the stadium, and performances by The Dance Factory at 11 a.m., the Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band from noon-2 p.m. and alternative folk rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Alan Getto at 2:30 p.m., all on the Dollar Bank Stage.

Summer’s last hurrah

The Chamber president says the Great American Banana Split Celebration brings a lot of people to the region; last year’s estimated attendance was 30,000 over the three days.

“It’s a fun family activity and the last hurrah of summer before school starts,” she says. “It’s also a good reason to eat ice cream.”

For those who fancy the idea of ice cream for breakfast, the Valley Dairy Restaurant location at 1120 Jefferson St., Latrobe, will be selling banana splits beginning at 7 a.m. each day during the three-day celebration.

Entertainment schedule

Aug. 24

Dollar Bank Stage

Noon: Sarina and Caterina Neal

1:30 p.m.: Hayley Dailey

2:30 p.m.: East Creek Road

4:30 p.m.: Lovebettie

Aug. 25

Dollar Bank Stage

Noon: Scott Hall, the One Man Band

3: p.m.: Jane West and Joe Golden

4:30 p.m.: Aubrey Burchell

7 p.m.: Vertigo Red

Sendell Motors Stage

Noon: Sarina and Caterina Neal

2 p.m.: Big Blitz

3:30 p.m.: Good Old Ernie

5 p.m.: Henry Bachorski and the Eddy Aug. 26

Dollar Bank Stage

Noon: Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band

2:30 p.m.: Alan Getto

Sendell Motors Stage

Noon: Lindsey Dragan

1:15 p.m.: Mike Berginc

2:15 p.m.: Shay

3:15 p.m.: Adam Fitz

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

MARCH 1955 STRICKLERS DRUG STORE HOME OF THE FIRST BANNANA SPLIT
MARCH 1955 STRICKLERS DRUG STORE HOME OF THE FIRST BANNANA SPLIT
Katie Miller of Latrobe Dairy Queen serves a banana split during the Yellow Tie Gala, as part of the 2014 Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe, the official birthplace of the banana split.
Katie Miller of Latrobe Dairy Queen serves a banana split during the Yellow Tie Gala, as part of the 2014 Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe, the official birthplace of the banana split.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me