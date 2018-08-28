Westmoreland County Historical Society plans home tour, cocktail party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society will host its annual Toast the Tour cocktail party at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Woodcrest Farm, a property north of Greensburg with history going back to the late 1700s.

The party will precede the society’s annual Historic House Tour, planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15, featuring five Greensburg area homes.

Party-goers will be served hearty hors d’oeuvres by Rizzo’s and will be treated to a private tour of the home which was constructed sometime before 1830 by owner John Mechling.

Noted architect Paul Bartholomew oversaw the expansion and redesign of the home in the late 1930s, including a large first-floor paneled recreation room often used for hunt parties. The room features a built-in bar and tiny horse carved into the floor.

Four of the five houses on the tour were designed by Bartholomew, including the architect’s own residence. Bartholomew’s Greensburg-area projects included Troutman’s department store and numerous homes in the Academy Hill neighborhood.

A ticket for the cocktail party is $65. Advance reservations are needed at 724-532-1935, ext. 215.

Tour tickets are $25 in advance. On tour day, tickets will be available for $30 at each of the featured homes.

For tickets, call the above number, or email library@westmorelandhistory.org.

Details: westmorelandhistory.org

