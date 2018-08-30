25th annual arts, crafts festival is Labor Day weekend tradition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $6 adults, $5.50 ages 65 and up; $1 ages 6-12, free for 5 and under

A festival that combines plenty of shopping, entertainment and food sounds like a perfect way to celebrate at least part of the Labor Day weekend.

The 25th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival from Aug. 31- Sept. 3 at Westmoreland Fairgrounds will feature 220 exhibitors from 14 states displaying and selling a variety of arts and crafts, ranging from jewelry, embellished clothing and ceramics to functional and decorative furniture, scented candles, seasonal decor, gourmet dips and more.

David Stoner of North Huntingdon, who has been the owner and promoter of the event for all of its 25 years, says the focus of the festival is on the talented exhibitors and the unique items they offer for sale.

“We want to make sure we don’t lose track of the fact that many exhibitors, mostly small business owners, have an opportunity at the festival to supplement their income by promoting something they’re obviously passionate about,” adds Trisha Cusick of Bovard, Hempfield Township, who has been with the festival for nearly 14 years.

N ew artists

Some of the new artists and craftsmen featured this year include: Paul Baum of Loysville, Perry County, custom log furniture; Genelle Biggar, Fredericksburg, Va., handcrafted sterling silver jewelry; Kris Grabow, Morgantown, W. Va., primitives, farmhouse seasonal home decor; and Ping Guo, Depew, N.Y., handmade silk embroidery art.

Also, George Guyton, Pittsburgh, wooden toys and sock puppets; Philippe Janvier, Bronx, N.Y., wooden magic baskets; Angela Ormsby, Middle Grove, N.Y., light bulb ornaments; Sharon Samuelson, Millersville, Md., stained glass; and Dennis and Carol Willis, Franklinton, N.C., metal folk art.

E clectic entertainment mix

Cusick says in addition to the exhibitors, this year’s festival features an eclectic mix of entertainment for the family. Performers include the Southwestern Firefighters Pipes Drums Band and Penn Trafford Community Band on Saturday, and six-time fiddling champion Scott Leichliter and the Travelin’ Road Show performing Saturday and Sunday.

“To hear someone like Scott who has mastered the fiddle, you can’t help but stomp your feet and clap along,” she says.

On Labor Day , DJ Ed will be spinning records and playing musical trivia games.

Children’s activities throughout the holiday weekend will include Mr. Bill’s Petting Zoo of farm animals (Saturday and Sunday only), “Bob’s CHS Express Barrel Train” rides, and clowns Glitter Dot and Dapper of Delmont creating face painting and balloon animals. Additional fees apply for some kids activities.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.