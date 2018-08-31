Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Friend's decision to marry a dud speaks volumes about friend

Carolyn Hax | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Carolyn is away. The following first appeared on Jan. 21 and Feb. 6, 2004.

Dear Carolyn:

What do you do when a good friend is about to tie the knot with a dud? He’s not a bad guy; he’s just a dud. They live in different cities and fight all the time because he doesn’t call, he doesn’t write, he’s not doing this, he’s not doing that — that’s all she can talk about, unless it’s the size of the ring she wants.

Anyway. I’m just venting. I feel like I’m about to lose a very close friend. Yet it’s not something I feel I can address with her. When they’ve fought before, I’ve made it clear I think she deserves better, so my feelings are “out there.” I want to be happy for her, but I just can’t. Is that wrong?

— Common Scenario

Not at all.

Wrong is slamming the guy when all the gagworthy behavior seems to spew from your friend. Yeah, yeah, he’s 50 percent of every transaction between them. But all she can talk about is his not calling, not whatevering, not ponying up a big ring?

If a million foreheads get slapped in the forest, does it hurt?

Her 50 percent contribution sounds like a tour de force of stereotypes, cliches and need. Maybe you don’t want to see it because she is such a good friend, and that’s actually a cool thing. But the dud isn’t her problem; she is.

In fact, ultimately, choices always speak most of the chooser. Please keep that in mind whenever you get the urge to remount the whole you-deserve-better ballet. She doesn’t deserve better, not until she conducts herself better, sets her priorities better, articulates better, picks her battles better, knows herself better.

Unfortunately, when you air that particular viewpoint, your friend-loss risk tends to spike.

Probably for good reason. Your friend is an adult making what she thinks is the best decision for her. (More than) enough said.

Unless she hands you the opportunity to express your concerns about her — her fighting, her discontent, her possible doubts — it’s time to trust her and let this play out.

Carolyn:

In a nutshell: Boyfriend of three years broke up with me after I asked for a stepped-up commitment — not marriage, but concrete plans to be in same city again. We had been long-distance for half of our relationship. I was heartbroken.

Anyway, now he seems to want to have the serious conversation I had been requesting before we broke up. But I have been determined to start over and even begun dating. I do love him and miss him but also feel like he missed his chance to sort things out before. Should I keep moving or hear him out?

— Washington

Depends. Are you not giving him a chance because you don’t want to any more, or because you decided not to? One sounds like a mature reaction, and the other like a grudge you’ll live to regret holding.

Besides, it’s just a conversation, one you haven’t already had. The only thing that stands to suffer from that is a mind that would rather stay closed.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me