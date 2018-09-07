Few single tickets remain for Pitt-Penn State game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pitt-Penn State Nittany Lions rivalry is so well-known that Saturday’s game already has police issuing stern warnings about rushing the field following its conclusion at Heinz Field.

The 99th game of what used to be one of college football’s greatest rivalries will be televised by ABC, but it will be the last Penn State/Pitt game in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

When Pitt and Penn State resumed their series in 2016, the game attracted the largest crowd to watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh (69,983).

And if you haven’t yet secured tickets, forget about it.

The 8 p.m. game is sold out .

But as concert goers and sports enthusiasts know, where there’s a will, and a wallet, there may yet be a way.

The sellout does not preclude people going to the secondary market for tickets. In fact, Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke says Pitt has formed a partnership with StubHub .

“We want people to know that is a very safe and secure place to purchase tickets for the Penn State game,” she says.

But they are not cheap.

On Friday morning, single tickets were being sold on StubHub from a low of $75 to a high of over $200 for Club seats.

Vividseats.com listed similar prices, with some Club seats being sold for over $300 - each.

And seatgeek.com had no seats available under $100.

If you are a die hard fan, don’t fumble or pass. Score a seat, and score it quick.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.