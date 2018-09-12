Tarentum Fall Festival offers community a good time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Tarentum Fall Festival is a September traditon.

This community event offers three days of food, live music, crafts, antiques, a carnival and entertainment. There is also a 50-50 bingo, sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department No.1.

Held Sept. 13-15 at the Tarentum Riverview Park — a week earlier than previous years — the festival is the joint effort of Summit Hose Company and the Tarentum Recreation Board. It’s a beautiful park and guests can see the new spray park and playground, says Josh Fox, Summit Hose fire chief.

‘Bee’ informed

WTAE-TV anchor Michelle Wright will discuss her love of beekeeping from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, where honey she’s made will be for sale.

Wright owns Tarenbee, an event space in Tarentum with a historic chapel and commercial kitchen.

“It is so wonderful to have Michelle here,” Carrie Fox, president of the recreation board, says.

Onstage

There will be plenty of music starting with The Wanna Beatles at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. American Pie will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and The Shiners at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. A disc jockey will spin tunes from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

“We’ve got some great entertainment lined up,” Carrie Fox says. “We start working on the musical acts within a few weeks of the event ending every year so we have fresh and new performers.”

Get up close and personal

The touch-a-truck portion of the event is an opportunity for children and adults to sit on and inside fire trucks, police cars and ambulances. It’s a push to promote public safety and in the meantime recruit future individuals for those much-needed jobs such as firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police officers.

“This is a very important fundraiser for the firemen,” Carrie Fox says. “All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire house to help with equipment needs and other expenses to keep the firehouse running.”

Enter to win

The annual pie contest is one of the highlights of the festival. People are invited to bake pies and enter their masterpieces by 3 p.m. Sept. 15 for judging at the fireman’s food tent by firefighters. Winners will receive certificates.

Bringing the community together

Tarek Masaoud, assistant fire chief at Summit Hose, says the event is about getting the community together and letting them be a part of something.

“Come by and let us make dinner for you,” he says. “The money we make will help us acquire the vital equipment we need for the community to make sure they are safe. Everything we do here is completely on a volunteer basis. These firefighters take time away from their families to help others, but our numbers are dwindling, and we need more members to help keep it running smoothly.”

“This is such an important fundraiser and they need all the support they can get,” says Larry Altman, a former member of Summit Hose who comes back every year from the State College area to help organize the vendors, as well as any other jobs that need done. “It is definitely a family-oriented event. This might sound corny, but I really enjoy being part of this event and my time at Summit Hose. They are a good group of guys.”

Proceeds from the festival help keep the doors to the fire house open, he says.

“It takes a lot of planning, but we enjoy doing it and it is essential to keeping the fire house running,” says Josh Fox. “We want to protect our community. It’s about their safety. We enjoy seeing all the families come by and enjoy themselves.”

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.