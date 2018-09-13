Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
ART from the HeART celebrates 125 years of The Children's Home of Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Shown is Dr. Barbara Zawadzki and her daughter, Sarah Itzkoff, 29. She and her daughter spent four months in the NICU following Sarah’s birth, later transferring to the Pediatric Specialty Hospital at The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh. Now a Children’s Home board member, Zawadzki will be recognized during ART from the HeART, celebrating 125 years of The Children’s Home.
When Dr. Barbara Zawadzki’s daughter, Sarah Itzkoff, 29, was born prematurely, the two stayed in a neonatal intensive care unit for four months before transferring to the Pediatric Specialty Hospital at The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh .

“You question your ability to take care of a medically-fragile child at first. … Coming to The Children’s Home made us feel we could, it gave us the confidence,” Zawadzki says in a news release.

Zawadzki, a long-time Children’s Home board member, will be recognized on Sept. 21 as The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center and BPU Investment Management Inc. present “ART from the HeART: Celebrating 125 Years of The Children’s Home,” at its 5324 Penn Ave. site.

According to the release, Zawadzki’s unique perspective as both physician and mother to a medically-fragile child had made her an advocate and guide for the organization as it grew.

While complications from prematurity mean Itzkoff is legally blind, she has attained a degree in literature and a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University, the release notes. Now a University of Pittsburgh law student, she hopes to follow her mother’s lead and become an advocate for those with special needs, the release adds.

Tickets are $25.

Event proceeds will benefit The Children’s Home’s three programs, adoption, Child’s Way and the Pediatric Specialty Hospital.

Details: 412-441-4884 or childrenshomepgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

