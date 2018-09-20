Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chainsaw carving to be featured at New Stanton garden market

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
Plenty of pumpkins, along with a chainsaw carving demonstration, will be available at the Sept. 22 Garden Center Market at Hepler’s Hardware in New Stanton.
Updated 7 hours ago

Chainsaw carving demonstrations will be featured on Sept. 22 at the Garden Center Market at Hepler’s Hardware in New Stanton.

The Garden Center Market is open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until vendors sell out of goods, in the lumber shed adjacent to the hardware at 818 Route 119 North.

Bill Smith of Bill Smith Chainsaw Carvings in Wampum, Lawrence County, will be on hand as part of the hardware’s semiannual STIHL Chainsaw Days.

Smith carves fall decor, Christmas and other holiday designs, animals, professional football logos and more. His handmade art will be available for purchase.

Krystal Ritenour Media will offer a mini fall photo shoot at the market, using the stone and barn-red façade of the Stanton Daily Grind coffee shop as a backdrop, along with mums, straw bales and pumpkins.

The market features up to a dozen local vendors. JPs Farm Market is an anchor, selling lfresh produce, including this week’s wagon full of fall pumpkins, according to a release.

Other products will include mums from Christner Farms, pumpkins from Greenawalt Farm, B&W Primitives wood crafts, Custom Glass Creations by Michelle Jenkins, food from Maple Knob Farms, Oak Lodge maple syrup, Slope Hill Honey and Stanton Milling products, including Uncle Tom’s Self-Rising Buckwheat Pancake Mix.

STIHL also will display its latest product lines.

The market was created to promote the goods and services of local farmers, artisans, businesses and nonprofit organizations, the release said.

Details: 724-925-2901 or heplers-hardware.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

