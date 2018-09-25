Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Calling all claustrophobics: Can you take Six Flags' Coffin Challenge?

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 3:48 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

How long could you spend in a coffin?

Assuming your answer isn’t “eternity,” Six Flags St. Louis is looking for contestants willing to endure some serious close quarters for its Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

For those brave souls willing to take the plunge, the amusement park is offering a chance to win $300.

The park is marking its 30th season of its annual Halloween Fright Fest and so wants guests to spend 30 hours inside a 2-by-7-foot coffin – from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants can bring their own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets and even a friend if they chose, “but they must brave the non-operating hours alone,” the park says in its rules.

There will be hourly designated six-minute bathroom breaks and food will be served to guests (in the coffin). But, the park says, anyone who “gets out of their coffin for any reason … will be out of the contest.”

To the winner go the spoils, which — in addition to the cash — includes a pair of 2019 Gold season passes, two VIP Haunted House passes, a trip for two on the Freak Train, and the handcrafted coffin they were locked away in.

Participants must be 18 or older and cannot have a medical condition that would pose a health risk.

Six Flags says if there’s more than one person who makes it 30 hours, there will be a random drawing.

Now, imagine spending 30 hours in a coffin and walking away with nothing. But nightmares.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me