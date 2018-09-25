Calling all claustrophobics: Can you take Six Flags' Coffin Challenge?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How long could you spend in a coffin?

Assuming your answer isn’t “eternity,” Six Flags St. Louis is looking for contestants willing to endure some serious close quarters for its Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

For those brave souls willing to take the plunge, the amusement park is offering a chance to win $300.

The park is marking its 30th season of its annual Halloween Fright Fest and so wants guests to spend 30 hours inside a 2-by-7-foot coffin – from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants can bring their own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets and even a friend if they chose, “but they must brave the non-operating hours alone,” the park says in its rules.

There will be hourly designated six-minute bathroom breaks and food will be served to guests (in the coffin). But, the park says, anyone who “gets out of their coffin for any reason … will be out of the contest.”

To the winner go the spoils, which — in addition to the cash — includes a pair of 2019 Gold season passes, two VIP Haunted House passes, a trip for two on the Freak Train, and the handcrafted coffin they were locked away in.

Participants must be 18 or older and cannot have a medical condition that would pose a health risk.

Six Flags says if there’s more than one person who makes it 30 hours, there will be a random drawing.

Now, imagine spending 30 hours in a coffin and walking away with nothing. But nightmares.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.