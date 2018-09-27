Vintage motorcycle ride-in roars into Lincoln Highway Experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Owners and fans of vintage motorcycles are invited to a ride-in on Sept. 30 at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity.

The event is planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the museum at 3435 Route 30 East.

For a $10 cash admission, attendees will receive a tour of the newly expanded Lincoln Highway Experience museum, including pie and coffee in the restored 1938 Serro’s Diner, a 60-page Lincoln Highway Driving Guide and a Lincoln Highway postcard with postage stamp if it is written out on site.

Brisket will be available from the Grateful Smoke BBQ Chef.

A quick guide to the terms vintage, classic and antique as they apply to motorcycles can be found at motorcycle cruiser.com.

Essentially, “vintage” is a general term that can include antique and classic. The Antique Motorcycle Club of America defines “antique” as a bike at least 35 years old. “Classic” refers more to style than to year, indicating bikes that are more original, rather than customized.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed.

Details: 724-879-4241 or lhhc.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.