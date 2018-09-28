Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Guinea pig rescue 'Pignic' at Deer Lakes Park

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
The fifth annual Wheek Care Guinea Pig Rescue Pignic is from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Deer Lakes Park, Carp 1 Pavilion in Tarentum.
The day includes a cornhole tournament, piggy costume contest and poop bingo as well as a silent auction.

Wheek Care will provide salad, burgers, hot dogs, side dishes, desserts and refreshments. Guests can bring their guinea pigs; just make sure to have a secure pen for them to play in. Monetary donations welcomed as well as bagged aluminum cans for the Cans4Cash Campaign. Wheek Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing rescue, medical and sanctuary services to guinea pigs as well as boarding, grooming, bonding and respite.

Details: http://wheekcare.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

