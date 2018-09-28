Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ligonier Country Market closes out season on Saturday

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
A children’s activity of pumpkin and gourd decorating will help close out the season on Sept. 29 at the Ligonier Country Market.
Singer Amy Clarke will perform and demonstrate her auto harp on Saturday at the season’s final Ligonier Country Market.
Ligonier Country Market will close out its 2018 season on Saturday with some special features.

Patrons are invited to join musician Amy Clarke as she demonstrates her diatonic auto harp, and sing along to the “Market Song,” ( lyrics found here if you want to practice) to end the market season.

Younger visitors to the Sept. 29 market can enjoy moving from the warm summer season to the crisp, cool days of autumn with a fall activity. Children can decorate pumpkins and gourds, most of which were raised in the market’s children’s garden, according to a news release.

Kids can be creative and learn about where pumpkins come from with the Penn State Master Gardeners and the Weeders & Seeders Garden Club answering questions.

In addition, representatives from Excela Health Ligonier Family Medicine will be there, offering free blood pressure checks and information on the facility’s services.

Details: Ligoniercountrymarket.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

