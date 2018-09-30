Get holiday decorating ideas with country flair from area expert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Greensburg Garden Club is bringing in an expert to help people with decorating their homes in style.

Garden club members will hold their annual meeting on Oct. 2 at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Hempfield. After a business meeting at 11 a.m., the public is welcome to attend a luncheon at noon and a program at 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Steve Neubauer, president and general manager of Neubauer’s Flowers Market House Inc., Uniontown, a third-generation family florist that has provided high-fashion floral designs and blooming and green plants for more than 80 years in Fayette County and surrounding areas.

In fall 2009, he opened Neubauer’s Market House, located in the historic Livery Building in downtown Uniontown. The 15,000-square-foot facility features an array of home and seasonal decor. The store also has a selection of silk arrangements and wreaths, home fragrance, collectibles, garden ware, outdoor plants, designer handbags, luggage, jewelry and year-round Christmas merchandise.

Country decorating with flair

In his program, the florist will show guests how to incorporate fresh and natural plants – such as millet, bittersweet, heirloom pumpkins and gourds for fall, and pine cones, birch branches, native Douglas and Frasier fir and white pine for winter – in seasonal decorations.

He also will demonstrate how to pair holiday decorations with everyday household items such as lanterns, trays, bell jars, baskets and containers. He says the country primitive style of home decorating has peaked, replaced by what he calls “Country-politan, or country decorating with flair.”

He also will have merchandise for sale and will give guests a preview of how his store will be decorated for the holidays.

Neubauer is a member of Fayette Chamber of Commerce and past board member and chairman of the Uniontown Downtown Business District Authority. He also is a past president of the board of the Fay-Penn Economic Development Council and a past national director of FTD and served on the marketing, executive and by-laws committees, as well as a representative to American Floral Marketing Council and Society of American Florists.

Neubauer regularly shares his holiday ideas and decorating tips on KDKA-TV’s “Pittsburgh Today Live.” His next TV appearance will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 5, when he will show viewers how to create a fall wreath.

The cost for the luncheon and program at Greensburg Country Club is $30 per person. To make a reservation, call Greensburg Garden Center at 724-837-0245.

Co-presidents of Greensburg Garden Club are Carla Rusnica, Barbara Cseh and Margaret Wolf.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.