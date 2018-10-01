Big Brothers Big Sisters rebrands, targets diverse volunteer recruitment

In an effort to recruit more diverse volunteers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region , along with more than 270 affiliates nationwide, today is unveiling a new, modern look, according to a news release.

“The need in Westmoreland and Fayette counties for young people to have a role model is more urgent than ever. To attract more volunteers of all generations, we needed a modernization of our brand to make an impact in the community and meet the need of the essential work of matching youth with mentors,” CEO Kelli Bellanger says in the Oct. 1 release.

“In our community, we know that youth are facing numerous challenges. Our organization’s new brand is designed to help us ensure we can serve more children in Westmoreland and Fayette counties by recruiting more volunteers,” she adds.

The brand repositioning and new look are the start of additional changes. In the coming year, the nonprofit agency will transition to a new, modern, nationwide technology system, participate in new training and use the new positioning to refocus efforts on recruiting local volunteers, the release notes.

Details: bbbs.cand.co or bbbslr on Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.