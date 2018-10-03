Get into the holiday 'Glow' at Hartwood Acres

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

The hills have eyes … at least 10,000 of them, in fact.

The Glow: A Jack O’Lantern Experience comes to life Oct. 4-28 at Hartwood Acres Park in Allison Park. Expect to see more than 5,000 pumpkins.

The event offers an immersive Halloween stroll along a trail illuminated by jack-o’-lanterns which takes about 35-45 minutes.

Many of the pumpkins are real and some are molded from real pumpkins. Most are supplied from local farmers.

“We are so excited to be bringing this enchanting Halloween wonderland,” says Shannon Donnelly, vice president, The Glow.

The Glow illuminates some of Pittsburgh’s most famous icons including Mister Rogers, Andy Warhol, Heinz and the Steelers. Decorations include musicians, movie stars, superheroes and princesses, as well as jack-o’-lantern dinosaurs that stand up to 16 feet tall.

In the pumpkin graveyard, guests encounter black cats, ghosts and gravestones.

Can I learn how to do it?

A live pumpkin carving demonstration will show visitors how to create their own masterpieces.

How about photos?

Bring your camera or smart phone and feel free to snap some shots of the pumpkins. If you have a nighttime setting that would be best to capture the best pictures. The pumpkins are the perfect backdrop for a selfie. Use the hashtag #theglowpitt.

When can I see it?

The Glow will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through Oct. 28. Times vary. Tickets are timed and start at $16. Advance tickets are required. The Glow is rain or shine. Just check the Facebook page if severe weather is in the forecast .

Details: 412-219-4513 or theglowjackolantern.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

