Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Grandma-to-be puts down baby's other grandparents, insisting she's the only 'blood grandmother'

Carolyn Hax | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Dear Carolyn:

My wife is expecting our first child. My parents are divorced and both remarried; her mom died when my wife was a teenager and her dad remarried. Our policy is that all our parents and stepparents are “Grandma” and “Grandpa” regardless of step-status.

Recently, we referred to my mother as Grandma. She announced that instead, she’d be [baby-talk-version-of-grandma-with-random-vowels-tossed-in]. I asked why she didn’t want to be Grandma and she answered — without hesitation, it was clearly something she’d thought about — that because she is the only “real grandmother,” she should get a special name.

I told my mom she was out of line and wrong, my wife’s late mother was still a “real grandmother,” and I knew she didn’t like it but my stepmom and stepmom-in-law are valued members of our family and grandmothers to this child. She did drop it but didn’t apologize, insisting it’s factually accurate, even though my wife was really upset.

My sister-in-law threw us a baby shower last weekend and my mother spent the whole party loudly referring to herself as [nickname] and, when questioned, smugly responded she’s the only blood grandmother. We pulled our clearly-hurt stepmoms aside, apologized, and insisted we’re not in agreement with my mom and trying to get her to stop.

After the party, I let her know how far out of line she was and how we’re not going to use that name, but she said basically that it wasn’t her fault they were oversensitive and that’s what she wanted to be called.

How do I get my mom to back off this stupid toxic nickname? And more importantly, how do I help my wife through all this? She’s already having a tough time going through pregnancy without her mom, so all this “real grandma” stuff is twisting the knife.

— Special Name

How profoundly sad.

Your mother sounds insecure in her worth and terrified of coming in 7th in some imagined grandparent derby.

The way she has chosen to act on that fear is awful, arguably evil — what else can you call her informed choice to inflict this pain on your wife? — but it does at least appear to be an act of frailty at its core.

Which is why it’s unfortunate that your most effective option is to exclude your mother if she keeps resisting inclusion.

But first, rewrite the name rule. Let all of them choose their own — that’s a form of equality too. (See: Sneetches.)

Then, to her: “Love defines ‘real’ to us, not blood. Claiming ‘real’ just for you may comfort you, but it undermines our beliefs, our values and our family. You’re my only mother, and I love you, but I can’t include you in our child’s life if you continue to make this claim. Think about it, and let me know what you decide.” You see her solo till she drops it.

That, or you all unify: Any parent or grand- who hears her say this asks her to stop. Plainly, firmly, now.

This, after all, is how you “help my wife through all this” — by making sure people who undermine her emotional health specifically, and your family’s harmony in general, aren’t allowed any traction. None.

If she digs in, then she stays in the hole she dug.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me