Not interested in dredging up painful childhood with family

Carolyn Hax | Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I had a fairly unhappy childhood, thanks to issues in our family involving mental illness and emotional abuse. I’ve been to counseling and now have what I would describe as an OK relationship with my siblings and parents. I don’t anticipate us ever being as close as some families, but I can call them and talk to them and tell them honestly that I love them.

My problem is that my mom and one of my siblings have recently begun dredging up the past, saying it’s important we all talk through it to heal. I just find these talks exhausting and depressing. I don’t enjoy dredging up the bad things that happened decades ago. Is it OK for me to simply opt out and decline to talk about it when they call and want to discuss all this old stuff?

— Dredging Up the Past

Yes, it is OK for you to opt out. Just as they are entitled to talk things out as they feel they need to, you are entitled to stay as far out of the conversation as you feel you need to.

These two entitlements do appear to be in conflict: They can’t talk it out with you if you won’t talk it out with them, so by that math one of you will have to deny what the other wants.

Boundary math, though, says otherwise. People can choose when they talk and what they say, but they can’t decide who sticks around to hear it; that’s up to the other person.

This is why I am grateful for and happy to repost the “ring theory,” a simple, elegant way to untie knots like yours: https://lat.ms/1boNQ5y. The center of the circle is a person in pain; the next circle out is the people closest to that person; and each circle out is for people less and less connected to the center. The rule of the circles is, comfort in, dump out: Help those closer in, and seek help from those farther out.

You, as someone hurt by the family dynamic, are “in” — and the place for your mother or sister to dump their own pain is out. (If they want to dump it on each other, then that’s for them to decide.)

You can’t make them do anything, of course, but you can choose not to be available to be dumped on.

Please do not feel guilty about standing your ground on this.

Hi, Carolyn!

I have a set of couple friends who are getting a divorce. The wife has ceased contact with our friend group and has moved forward in her life.

The husband has stated he has feelings for me. I am incredibly torn by this. He is a fantastic person, but shouldn’t there be a break before dating? Without the extraneous factors, I would jump at the chance.

— Pre-Dating

People generally take the announcement of a divorce as the beginning of the end of a relationship, and often it is. But some relationships die years before they officially end, and if his did, then he could have done his hurting and healing already.

If you trust yourself to be patient, then date him, but proceed slowly enough to see how ready he is.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

