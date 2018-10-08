Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh holds domestic violence awareness event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
As part of an educational happy hour on Oct. 18 in observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh will celebrate the appointment of new President/CEO Nicole Molinaro Karaczun.
As part of an educational happy hour on Oct. 18 in observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh will celebrate the appointment of new President/CEO Nicole Molinaro Karaczun.

Updated 3 hours ago

In observation of October’s designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh will host a 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 happy hour to help educate the community on domestic violence and the updated RUSafe App 2.0.

The event at Spaces - Bakery Square , also will celebrate the recent appointment of Nicole Molinaro Karaczun, new president and CEO, according to a news release.

In partnership with Aspirant, the shelter recently unveiled the updated RUSafe App.2.0 , a free mobile app providing support for anyone experiencing intimate partner violence and the friends, family and co-workers concerned about them. It provides users with a directory of support services along with links to these resources, a secure journal tool, guides on topics such as safety planning and questionnaires to assess the safety of relationships, the release states.

“The RUSafe App 2.0 is a multilingual, innovative app created to educate those experiencing intimate partner violence around the country on the resources available to them. It’s a fantastic resource, and we’re excited to promote it at one of our smaller, but most special events of the year,” Karaczun says in the release.

A $25 donation includes drinks and light appetizers, and those wearing purple will receive two free raffle tickets.

Event is for those 21 and older.

RSVP deadline is Oct. 15.

Details can be found here .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me