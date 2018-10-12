Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Friend won't stop complaining about her many advantages

Carolyn Hax | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Dear Carolyn:

I’m tearing my hair out over a friend whose life is demonstrably easier than mine in many ways, but who never stops complaining: She doesn’t have enough money (her household income is 50 percent larger than mine). She doesn’t have enough time (her job comes with six weeks of paid vacation; mine has three). Etc. Etc.

I’ve tried deflecting and saying things like, “There’s never enough time!” Or: “Think of how proud of us our 18-year-old selves would be!” But honestly, it’s to the point where I just want to say, “You sound horrifyingly entitled and out of touch, and I don’t know whether you’re deliberately trying to make me feel bad, but that’s the result.”

Is there a middle-ground retort?

— Friend

Why retort — or deflect — when you can talk?

Maybe your friend is fully in touch with her advantages, and is mindful of how in touch you are with her advantages, and is trying to show you that her life isn’t all roses and lollipops just because she has more days off and 50 percent less terror at bill-paying time (maybe — you don’t even know).

It’s a really tough line to walk. And if you don’t believe that, then please give a moment’s thought to how your letter would read if your friend, instead of complaining, never stopped expressing how blessed she feels about all the time and money she has.

You see the predicament.

Where there are notable differences in circumstances, there is room for misunderstanding — and room to develop your skills at making connections. That’s the argument for diversity in our communities, schools and workplaces: It challenges our comfy assumptions. If you need everyone to be similar to you economically, racially, intellectually, ideologically, sexually, religiously, chronologically, culturally, emotionally — did I miss anything? — for you to feel comfortable, then your life will either be very limited or very uncomfortable.

Now, to be fair, your friend could just be a tone-deaf complainer, also known by the shorter description: obnoxious. (Or is it boring?) If so, then, time to start seeing her less.

But it never hurts to look at your own reactions for signs that your connecting skills have atrophied. In this case, it appears you accepted your reaction — your feelings — as the whole story instead of getting her version from her. You see affluence, assume entitlement.

So work those skills. Challenge your assumptions by seeking her side. You can even do it just by stating yours — for example, when she complains there’s too little time: “You do have six weeks off a year, though — I envy you that.” Not meanly, and not every time, just honestly. Let your perspective be her invitation to open her mind — and possibly even to change it.

Dear Carolyn:

A close male friend introduced me to a woman he wasn’t involved with at the time. We were attracted to each other, she gave me her phone number with him right there. Before I contacted her, the two of them did get involved, but not exclusively.

Now, he has a different girlfriend. Does this leave me free to pursue the woman he introduced me to? It just feels a little bit funny to me.

— Friend Zone

People decide whom they date. Their friends and exes do not. Good luck.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me