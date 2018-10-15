Want the $654M Mega Millions jackpot? These numbers are winners

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for a leg up?

As the Mega Millions jackpot rose to $654 million, the fourth-largest in the game's history, we figured you might be looking for a leg up on your millions of fellow competitors all looking for a piece of that.

We analyzed each jackpot-winning drawing since October 2014 and found which numbers were part of the winning combination most often.

Please don't use this as a substitute for actual ... ahem ... "advice."

In the 417 jackpot-winning drawings since Oct. 3, 2014, the most common numbers involved in jackpot-winning drawings were:

• 17, 31 — 40 times each

• 11 — 38 times

• 41 — 37 times

• 2, 28 — 36 times each

Among those winning drawings, the numbers the appeared least often were:

• 71, 71 — 15 times each

• 43 — 19 times

• 40 — 20 times

• 55, 65, 67, 69 — 21 times each

And, of course, to win the whole thing, you'll need that match that Megaball, too. The Megaball was selected from Nos. 1-15 until November 2017, when it expanded to 25. In the 417 winning drawings since Oct. 3, 2014, the most common Megaballs were:

• 15 — 29 times

• 14, 11, 10, 9, 7, 4, — 28 times each

If you need a point of reference — and think you're somehow actually going to beat the system — take a look at this chart to see which numbers are most commonly involved in winning drawings over the past four years.