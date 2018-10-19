Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Overcoming the parent-nonparent divide

Carolyn Hax | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Dear Carolyn:

I’ve always had a warm and close relationship with my sister-in-law. Then, she had a baby, and everything changed. She seems to resent me if I talk about things I’m doing for fun. She’ll say things like, “It must be nice to have that much free time,” or ends conversations quickly if I mention a new hobby or somewhere cool I went. She’s also totally unwilling to socialize without bringing her now-toddler, despite having an involved husband and tons of available family to baby-sit. I’ve specifically asked her to do something one-on-one with me, only to have her show up with the toddler, which makes it basically impossible to talk.

She knows I’m happily child-free, but I try very hard to support her and be there for her however I can — baby-sitting, bringing meals when she was pregnant — and I try to be very affirming of her parenting choices, since I know it can be a hostile world out there for moms. I also try to keep our conversations focused more on her and how she’s doing.

But when she inevitably asks me what I’ve been up to, I feel like I can’t say anything without offending her. It just doesn’t seem like we have anything in common anymore. Will we ever be close again? Or is the child-free/child-having divide too much to overcome?

— Missing Sister-in-Law

It certainly isn’t in general, though it may well be with her. Hard to say, since it’s such a personal thing.

One issue that is tough to overcome, almost universally so, is thin skin. Someone who takes offense no matter what you say is not capable of being close with anyone. Unless you’re one of the rare ones who just speak their minds regardless, it’s simple emotional math: She takes offense frequently, so you learn to be vigilant in guarding what you say, so your close relationship gets replaced by superficiality. It’s sad.

And, for her particularly, it’s a recipe for loneliness. Being the primary caregiver of a small child is one of the toughest times to find the energy to be a good friend, and one of the toughest times to become alienated from friends: The thing you need most is the thing you feel least equipped to cultivate. It’s like depression in that way, and not by accident; your sister-in-law could, like so many other new and newish parents, be struggling with some degree of depression herself.

Either way, the contradiction of pushing away something badly needed comes through in your description. She sighs out a bunch of must-be-nice laments about free time, but doesn’t accept free time offered to her by other caregivers? Hm.

I think asking her about the mixed message, versus trying to game it out, is a chance to get a useful answer. “It sounds like you miss your free time, understandably-slash-obviously. But it also appears you’d rather bring Toddler than leave her home with Husband. You seem torn — or am I misreading?”

You can also answer her questions with a bigger answer: “When you ask what I’m up to, I feel uncomfortable. I’m not sure what to say.” You’re clearly making an effort to be sensitive to her needs; maybe now, give her a chance to tell you what they are.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me