Remember When for Oct. 22

100 years ago

Former principal killed in action

Pvt. Merritt E. Montgomery, former principal of Natrona High School and a mathematics teacher at Tarentum High School, was killed in France on Sept. 6. He was a graduate of Grove City College.

75 years ago

Milk deliveries frozen to June volume

About two million people in Southwestern Pennsylvania, including the Allegheny Valley, will have milk deliveries curtailed to June 1943 levels by the War Administration Board in an effort to conserve fuel. Mothers with newborn babies, however, will be a priority.

50 years ago

Oakmont board happy at merger decision

The decision of the Allegheny County School Board to allow Oakmont to remain a singular school district was met with jubilation by school directors. Oakmont had been considered for a merger with neighboring Verona, Plum, Penn Hills or Fox Chapel.

25 years ago

Springdale ends 3-year, 35-game skid

Finally, it’s over. Springdale ended its 35-game losing streak, one short of the WPIAL record, with a 12-6 victory over Leechburg at Veterans Memorial Field. Billy DePwe’s 95-yard fumble recovery return and a 56-yard pass from Matt Blasco to Chris Gent ended the futility.

15 years ago

Tarentum soldier wounded in Iraq expected to recover

Army 2nd Lt. Matthew Homa, 23, of Tarentum was wounded when his Humvee struck a remote-controlled bomb in Iraq. Homa sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg, chest, arm and lung, but is expected to make a full recovery.

10 years ago

II-VI lands $5.2 million to develop weapons

The U.S. military expects to have the capability to shoot down incoming missiles or even artillery shells. That’s thanks to $5.2 million in federal funding announced by II-VI Inc., a Clinton Township-based laser-optics manufacturer.

Five years ago

Giant employer UPMC claims no employees

In response to the City of Pittsburgh’s pursuit to collect payroll and property taxes from UPMC, the health care giant told Allegheny County Judge Stanton Weddick it has no employees and the city’s tax challenge is a sham, despite the group’s website saying it has 52,000 employees.

