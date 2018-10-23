Newly renovated historic Allegheny Twp. property now on the market

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Linda Alworth has listed her historic blue house in Allegheny Township that she has lovingly restored during the past two years.

“Winter is coming and “big blue” needs a family,” Alworth says. “I would love to live in that house and I originally purchased it for a business, an art gallery. I already knew which room was going to be my studio but life has its twists and turns.”

Alworth, a self described “renovation queen,” is eager to see what develops with a sale of the house, which was built in 1843. “It has the potential to be a business too because it is zoned commercial/residential. I tell people if you have a dream, don’t wait, life is too short.”

The property is located at 101 West Leechburg Road.

The residence features high ceilings, exposed beams, custom lighting, original fireplaces, woodwork, hardwood floors, fixtures and mantles.

The grounds feature streams, a spring house and a mix of woods and cleared fields.

Listed by Coldwell Baker Fox Chapel , an asking price of $499,000 includes almost 2,900 square feet of living space on 26 acres.

Annual taxes are $2,061 and the property is in the Kiski Area School District.

Alworth has left some of the finishing details alone, allowing the buyer to personalize color choices, customize the third level and select kitchen appliances — if the house sells quickly, says real estate agent Joe Weltner.

“Linda is open to discussion on the buyer putting their own flair on the home in regards to paint colors, kitchen island countertop and the third floor if an offer is fully executed to the work being completed,” Weltner says. “If not, then Linda will finish the home with her vision.”

“The house to me is angelic,” Alworth says. “Just look at the architecture on the outside. It’s always calling to you. I always feel so at home when I am in there.”

The property is partially zoned commercial (includes where the house sits) and residential and a powder room is currently in the works Weltner says. “That will bring the total number of bathrooms to three and a half.”

“It’s warming my heart to see this old house, that probably would have been torn down, be brought back to life. I’ve already had viewings and the home was just listed on Sunday,” Weltner says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.