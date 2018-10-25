Dollhouse and miniature show and sale returns for 40th year
The 40th Annual Dollhouse and Miniature Show and Sale hosted by the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary is planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.
The event includes vendors, door prizes, a special project for children and a raffle for a dollhouse.
Among this year’s returning exhibitors is “Hart’s Gate,” with a special interpretation of the Magnolia House from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”
Admission is $5, or $2 for ages 2 -10. Tickets are available in the gift shop at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg or at the door.
Proceeds benefit the auxiliary’s scholarship fund for local students who are majoring in any medicine-related field.
