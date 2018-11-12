Carnegie Library removes 'do not touch' element with tactile art exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors to museums and art galleries are familiar with the “do not touch” drill.

Those visiting Somatosensory 2018 , a tactile art show open through Dec. 7 at the Carnegie Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped , 4724 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, are being told quite the opposite.

The somatosensory system is the part of the sensory system concerned with the conscious perception of touch, pressure, pain, temperature, position, movement and vibration, according to emedicine.medscape.com .

In an effort to offer all art lovers a fully immersive experience, the library is offering its second annual tactile art show in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Society of Sculptors .

The show features 14 works by local artists, including a recorded statement from each sculptor, presenting a multisensory interpretation of each piece, says Devon Evans, the library’s patron services manager.

The first exhibit was held in 2017 after members of the Society of Sculptors approached library officials.

“They had done a similar show at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, called ‘ Handle With Care, ’ ” Evans says.

“We were really excited. A lot of times, our patrons are sort of excluded from the art community. It was a great opportunity for us,” she says.

With patrons who are engaged by voice and narration, Evans says, it adds a special element when they hear the artists’ voices telling them about themselves, the sculpture they are touching, the year it was made, what materials they are touching and the artist’s inspiration.

Please touch

The Society of Sculptors puts out a call to members for show pieces, Evans says.

“They are told in the exhibition proposal that the show is for people with little or no vision and that the pieces will be touched,” she says.

A video from last year’s event shows visitors eagerly running their hands up, down, over and around the art pieces as they listen to the artists’ descriptions.

The pieces are brought to the library, where a “jury” of library patrons selects the 14 that go on display.

Last year’s opening reception attracted 40 visitors; this year’s brought 50 people into the library, Evans says.

The exhibit also serves to attract new visitors.

“I’ve seen people come in who are blind, and I don’t know them as patrons,” Evans says.

“It was well-received last year, propelling us to do a second one. In the months afterward, people came up to me and said, ‘I really liked that art show,’ ” she says.

One piece getting a lot of attention is artist Gadi Leshem’s “The Nose.” “You can put your whole hand up the nostril,” Evans says, laughing.

“We have a lot of sighted people come to the reception, and people with low or no vision. It’s a lot of fun,” Evans says.

“We definitely hope to have a third show. The artists really enjoy it. They don’t (often) have the opportunity to be part of shows where touch is such a big factor,” she says.

The exhibit is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Dec. 7.

Details: 412-687-2440 or carnegielibrary.org

