Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Seton Hill fun run will benefit 5 groups

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 3:30 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A color fun run will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the band field at Seton Hill University.

Open to the community, the one-mile run will raise money to benefit five local organizations — Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, the St. Vincent DePaul thrift store and the YWCA.

Colored powder will be tossed at the runners as part of the fun, so participants are advised to wear old clothes. An alternative route will be available for those who don’t want to risk having their clothes stained.

Raffle baskets, s’mores, hot chocolate and catered food will be featured.

There is a registration fee of $15 per runner or walker, $10 for teams of four or more. Check-in is from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is free for others who want to attend without completing the course.

The event is organized by Enactus, a group of university student leaders who initiate business projects meant to have a positive impact on the community.

Those who register before the day of the event, by visiting shuenactus.com , will have an opportunity to receive two complimentary raffle tickets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me