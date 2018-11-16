Seton Hill fun run will benefit 5 groups

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A color fun run will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the band field at Seton Hill University.

Open to the community, the one-mile run will raise money to benefit five local organizations — Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, the St. Vincent DePaul thrift store and the YWCA.

Colored powder will be tossed at the runners as part of the fun, so participants are advised to wear old clothes. An alternative route will be available for those who don’t want to risk having their clothes stained.

Raffle baskets, s’mores, hot chocolate and catered food will be featured.

There is a registration fee of $15 per runner or walker, $10 for teams of four or more. Check-in is from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is free for others who want to attend without completing the course.

The event is organized by Enactus, a group of university student leaders who initiate business projects meant to have a positive impact on the community.

Those who register before the day of the event, by visiting shuenactus.com , will have an opportunity to receive two complimentary raffle tickets.

