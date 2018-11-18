Girl Scouts experience extends far past cookie sales

Scouts can work toward a variety of science-related badges as one of the Scout Workshops on select days through December at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side. Explore the world of energy, foray into the fascinating world of robotics and discover the world of computer programming. Workshops fulfill certain Girl Scout and Scouts BSA requirements, however, all workshops are available to all children.

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania provides nearly 21,000 girls from 27 counties and many different backgrounds and beliefs with the resources to become tomorrow's leaders.

Girls are inspired to discover their unique talents and passions in an encouraging, all-girl setting. The idea is to help girls learn by doing. Along the way, they each gain important skills in four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.

The Girl Scout Research Institute found the variety of activities offered through Girl Scouts -from planning and leading projects to participating in community service and outdoor expeditions --- allows girls to gain skills and confidence that also helps them do well in school.

Research shows that embracing failure as a learning opportunity, rather than viewing it as detractor from success, improves all aspects of child's life, particularly academics.

The Girl Scout Leadership Experience - a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities like earning badges, going on awesome trips, selling cookies, exploring science, getting outdoors and doing community service projects - creates a supportive space where girls feel comfortable to take chances, try new things, and learn to succeed through failure.

Everyone knows about the cookies.

From the Thin Mints to the S’mores to the Samoas and the Tagalongs, they are what most people associate with the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

But there is so much more to belonging to this organization.

The cookies sales and other fundraisers raise the funds needed to go on trips to places such as Niagara Falls and Philadelphia and a much-anticipated journey to the national convention –G.I.R.L 2020 — in Orlando, Fla.

These young women attend scheduled meetings – most begin when the school years starts — volunteer in their communities and learn about wildlife and the outdoors. From Daisies to Ambassadors, they earn badges in everything such as animal habitats, archery, global action, mechanical engineering and cyber security. There are Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

“I really love Girl Scouts because we get to travel and we do other fun activities,” says Avery Schaeffer, 15, of Unity, who has been involved since age 6 and is in a cyber school program. “We recently discussed plans for a trip to Philadelphia where we talked about what we want to do there and how much money we will need. Girl Scouts has enriched my life.”

Getting started in Girl Scouts

Avery Schaeffer says her mother, Chrissy Schaeffer, was instrumental in introducing her daughter to Girl Scouts.

“Girl Scouts teaches good values, and the girls take part in wholesome stuff and they enjoy great experiences,” says the elder Schaeffer, one of the troop leaders and a former Girl Scout. “We realize not every girl loves the outdoors. We try to get them to go to camp just one time, and most of them, if they go one time they will go a second time. We have both lodges and tents so they don’t have to sleep in a tent if they don’t want to.”

She says other troop leaders such as Julie Tinney of Hempfield, whose daughter Rachel is a ninth-grader, and through participating in Girl Scouts can be lifelong friends, because it’s more than meetings and cookie sales. The leaders incorporate projects which include art and science and math. They learn to research the badge they want to earn and how they will accomplish it.

“When they are younger you do the planning for them, but once they get a little older they plan what they want to do,” Schaeffer says. “It gives them an opportunity to have a say in what happens. I really want kids to be involved in Scouting, and I personally believe in single sex scouting, but if a family wants to have their girl in with the boys that’s OK, because they have to do what’s right for them.”

The Boy Scouts recently allowed girls to join and changed the name to Scouts BSA.

“If that gets more kids involved in Scouting that’s what’s most important,” Schaeffer says. “Both have similar experiences and share core values. We sell cookies and they sell popcorn.”

From generation to generation

Renee Bensur’s mother, Pat Tantlinger, was a Girl Scout, and Renee Bensur’s daughter Ashley, makes for a third generation of Scouting.

Girl Scouts isn’t just moms and daughters, Renee Bensur of Fort Allen says. There are dads who are involved too in this troop of 40 girls based in Westmoreland County. The trip to the national convention will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so Bensur wants her daughter to be there.

“There are life-long lessons and experiences through Girl Scouts,” she says. “They learn to be independent and to try new things.”

Ashley Bensur, who turns 11 on Nov. 18 (sharing the same birthday as her mom) and who is in her fourth year with Girl Scouts, sold 1,503 boxes of cookies. She says taking a trip this summer to Niagara Falls was amazing. She earned a Bronze Award for sewing valances and giving them to the Haven Lodge and the Mary Lodge in Renfrew .

“I like that we do fun activities and we go places,” she says. “I really like volunteering and helping with the younger girls when they first start in Girl Scouts. I really like learning new things like the time we went to the planetarium because I am interested in the solar system and learning about space and all the constellations.”

Brenda McAllister of Upper Burrell has been involved for 25 years, 18 as an adult leader – she is the Seneca Service Unit manager for Lower and Upper Burrell, currently — and seven as a Girls Scout. All three of her daughters participated.

“The girls learn skills through camping and they learn about history through traveling and it is so nice to see them turn from young girls into competent women. They get to meet and interact with other girls their age and they get to be involved in what they want to do as troop. When they are young you give them a few choices to pick from and when they are older you let them decide what they want to do. You are their mentor. Girl Scouts is about boosting their confidence.”

It’s a sisterhood

Rebecca Black of New Kensington has been a leader for six years and was Girl Scout for 10. Her daughters, Brylee, 10 and Kaia, 7, enjoy everything from canoeing to camping to archery and outdoor cooking.

She says Girl Scouts is an opportunity to experience different things, Rebecca Black says.

“It’s a sisterhood,” Rebecca Black says. “The girls are all different ages and from different schools but they all get along. I also have a wonderful co-leader and parents who are involved and believe in the mission and have the passion to be a part of this.”

Girl Scouts have been an integral part of Geneva Bowman’s life. The senior at Burrell High School says being part of the organization has helped her be more confident and she’s learned about the importance of helping others, especially the younger girls. “It’s about paying if forward,” says Bowman of Lower Burrell. “When I was their age, someone helped me and someone cared about me.”

Girl Scouts has made her daughter who she is today, says her mother, Carrie Bowman.

Bowman talked about how she will probably continue to be involved in some way even after she graduates from high school. She has come so far through Girl Scouts, including working towards the highest honor for a Girl Scout – the Gold Award.

“Some people don’t understand the gravity of the Gold Award,” she says. “It’s a big thing. I’ve been training for this my whole life.”

Mom inspired

Christa Griffith of New Stanton decided to be a troop leader because her mom, Mona Trout, was one.

“She inspired me,” says Griffith, in her third year. “She made it look fun, but I don’t realize how much work is involved. But I love doing it and spending time with my daughters.”

Ellie Griffith is 10 and Abby is 8.

“Girl Scouts do fun activities,” says Ellie Griffith, who earned a dancing badge at Extreme Dance Studio in Greensburg.

Staying overnight at both the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park and the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side was a lot of fun, says Abby Griffith. At the zoo, they were given behind-the-scenes tours and got a first look at the newest penguin before the public got to see the animal.

“We got to feed a turtle,” Abby Griffith says. “Turtles eat lettuce.”

In addition to field trips and community service, the girls learn about the importance of good hygiene, diet and exercise, Christa Griffith says, because it’s important to take care of yourself and others.

A recent project involved making dog treats for the therapy dogs that were coming to a recent meeting. They could have bought the goodies but the troop leaders wanted to show the girls if they want animals they have to do some of the work in caring for them.

“We try to make it very hands on for the girls,” Christa Griffith says. “And we are teaching them all the time. When we have an event with animals we try and instill in them that while the animals are adorable, they also require a lot of work. These are lessons they learn by being part of the Girl Scouts but can use throughout their lifetime.”

Jill Perego, whose daughter Lily, joined Griffith’s troop about 2 and ½ years ago, says going to camp is a time to un-plug, since there is no WiFi or computers available. It’s about talking to each other and learning about nature and just interacting without technology.

Coming in December, the girls will participate in a stocking stuffer event for foster children. They will fill a stocking with toiletries and candy and coloring books that they choose and buy. “The girls love giving back,” says Jill Perego. “They realize if they weren’t providing the stocking these children might not get anything for Christmas. And when we meet a member of the military during cookie sales, we give him or her a free box of cookies to thank them for their service.”

