Ligonier Country Market hosts 'Buy Local' Christmas Market

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
The Lucky Dog Biscuit Company, LLC will be among vendors selling holiday goods at the Nov. 24 Ligonier Country Market Christmas Market.
Ligonier Country Market will hold its 11th annual Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, 110 W. Church St.

The market features locally produced goods from artisans, crafters, farmers and food processors, according to a release, and this year will host nearly 85 Ligonier Country Market vendors who must “Make It, Bake It or Grow It” to participate.

The event coincides with American Express Small Business Saturday .

“There aren’t many opportunities like this to purchase such a great number of quality craft and food items under one roof. And you can buy them from the very people who make, bake or grow them. It’s truly a unique shopping experience and one that supports many family-owned businesses in our community,” Cari Frei, Ligonier Country Market executive director, says in the release.

Jeff Stauffer, owner of Jeff’s Produce in Homer City, plans to sell winter squash, peppers, tomatoes, and his other farm-grown produce.

Patti Perrott, owner of Laurel Mountain Made hand-sewn crafts in Central City, will sell her children’s blankets, soft toys for cribs and pet items.

Children encouraged

Don’t leave the kids with the grandparents or a sitter. They can enjoy a visit from Tinsel — cousin of Ligonier Country Market mascot Daisy Mae — who will lead them in creating a gingerbread house to enter in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual gingerbread house contest.

Also in the kids’ corner will be Ligonier resident Edward Torba. A dentist and founder of All Points Press, he will read from and sell his new book, “Matt Monroe and The Secret Society of Odontology.”

Boosting local revenues

Market visitors are encouraged to stay in town for Light Up Ligonier ! on Friday evening and patronize the local restaurants and shops.

“This year, we won’t have ready-to-eat foods for sale inside the YMCA during the Christmas Market. Only coffee will be available inside the YMCA. So we want to encourage shoppers to stay, eat and shop in or near town and make a day of it, or even a long weekend,” Frei says.

Details: facebook.com/LigonierCountryMarket

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

