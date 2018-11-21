Get to know your post-Thanksgiving shopping days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You've watched the parade, cut the turkey, cleared the table. Now comes the shopping.

Certainly, most of us are more than aware of Black Friday. But how up are you on the other “Days” that follow Thanksgiving?

Here's a quick and easy primer on the rest of the shopping week.

Gray Thursday

Oh, you didn't know?

Apparently, it's been a thing since around 2013 , when analysts needed a term for what was happening with retailers that were jumping the gun and opening up at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

This year, stores with Thursday hours include Best Buy, Big Lots, Boscov's, Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dollar General, DSW, Five Below, GameStop, Kmart, Kohl's, Macy's, Meijer, Michaels, Sears, Target, Victoria's Secret, and Walmart.

Black Friday

You know this one, right? The now-iconic day when every merchant worth her/his salt is up bright and early to take your money.

The actual origin of the term “Black Friday” is in dispute, but most people accept that in the late 1980s, merchants began to market the term as a way to describe how retailers' books went into the black on the day because of all the great sales.

Small Business Saturday

This one actually has an origin story that's verifiable. It was created by American Express eight years ago as a rebuttal to the big-box stores' dominance.

On Nov. 27, 2010, the credit card giant launched Small Business Saturday — a term they've since trademarked — as a way to help small businesses get more exposure and push shoppers to explore and patronize their communities more.

Museum Store Sunday

Yeah, we didn't really know much about this one either. It appears to have begun in 2017 as a way to direct shoppers to the specialized merchandise available only in museums around the world .

More than 1,000 museum stores around the globe will be taking part this year , according to the Museum Store Association. The group says shopping at museum stores helps “the missions and programs of each participating museum and cultural institution.”

Cyber Monday

It's the day when we're all supposed to relish the art of buying stuff in our pajamas.

Actually, the day started being called Cyber Monday back in 2005 when the National Retail Federation sent out a press release and coined the term as a way of explaining the huge growth of people shopping online on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

For those who don't remember, online speeds weren't the best in the mid '00s, so many of us had to use work computers to get some shopping done.

The press release said, “77 percent of online retailers said that their sales increased substantially on the Monday after Thanksgiving, a trend that is driving serious online discounts and promotions on Cyber Monday this year (2005).”

In 2017, CNBC reports a record $6.59 billion was spent by consumers online that day, a 16.8 percent increase from 2016.

Giving Tuesday

The day that is considered to be the start of the charitable season began in 2012 . It was founded by New York's 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

According to a 2012 story on Mashable (one of the day's original partners), the purpose behind GivingTuesday was to “encourage Americans to take collaborative action to improve their local communities and give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they support.”

In the past year, the effort has raised more than $300 million online.

Wednesday

Well, so far, the Wednesday after Thanksgiving is still just Wednesday. Hump day. But we're confident that someone is gonna come up with something soon.