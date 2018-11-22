Get in the spirit with the Oakmont Chamber Holiday Home Tour

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Candy Williams | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
An elegant dining room with an inviting table set for Christmas dinner was featured at this home on the 2017 Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Tour.
Six homes decorated for the season will be featured on the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 2. This residence was part of the 2017 tour.
The warm glow of a fireplace and candles on the mantle add to the charm of this home featured on the 2017 Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Tour.
One homeowner on the 2017 Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Tour provided seasonal music played by a chamber orchestra.
A model railroad layout was a highlight of one of the homes on the 2017 Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Tour.
An old-fashioned Christmas tree brimming with lights and ornaments was the centerpiece of this room at one of the stops on the 2017 tour.
Oakmont residents are hauling out the holly and decking the halls as they prepare to open their homes for the second annual Holiday Home Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

Hosted by Oakmont Chamber of Commerce, the tour will feature six homes in the borough, including a model home in the Rivers Edge riverfront neighborhood, according to Betty Anderson, chairwoman of the event.

Anderson and her committee members — Lori Hummel, Chris Little, Stefanie Woolford, Karen Rogers and Gretchen Ley-Biondich — are putting the final touches on tour preparations following their first home tour last year that attracted more than 500 participants.

Feels like home

“It was such a success last year; people couldn’t wait to buy tickets for this year’s tour,” said Anderson. “It’s a really good feeling and a good way to start out the holiday season. It feels like home.”

Tickets are available in advance on the chamber website, but they must be picked up at Oakmont Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., on the day of the event. On Dec. 2, participants will start their tour at the library, where they will pick up their program and get directions for the tour route.

Refreshments will be served at the library and at the Rivers Edge stop on the tour.

Major tour sponsors are Howard Hanna and Lori Hummel, said Anderson, a past president of the chamber who currently serves as treasurer and a board member.

The homes being displayed on this year’s tour are different from those that were featured last year, she added.

Proceeds from the tour will benefit chamber projects in the Oakmont community. Karen DeTurck is director of the chamber.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

