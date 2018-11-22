Get in the spirit with the Oakmont Chamber Holiday Home Tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Participants should meet at Oakmont Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., to pick up their program and get directions for the tour route.

Oakmont residents are hauling out the holly and decking the halls as they prepare to open their homes for the second annual Holiday Home Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

Hosted by Oakmont Chamber of Commerce, the tour will feature six homes in the borough, including a model home in the Rivers Edge riverfront neighborhood, according to Betty Anderson, chairwoman of the event.

Anderson and her committee members — Lori Hummel, Chris Little, Stefanie Woolford, Karen Rogers and Gretchen Ley-Biondich — are putting the final touches on tour preparations following their first home tour last year that attracted more than 500 participants.

Feels like home

“It was such a success last year; people couldn’t wait to buy tickets for this year’s tour,” said Anderson. “It’s a really good feeling and a good way to start out the holiday season. It feels like home.”

Tickets are available in advance on the chamber website, but they must be picked up at Oakmont Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., on the day of the event. On Dec. 2, participants will start their tour at the library, where they will pick up their program and get directions for the tour route.

Refreshments will be served at the library and at the Rivers Edge stop on the tour.

Major tour sponsors are Howard Hanna and Lori Hummel, said Anderson, a past president of the chamber who currently serves as treasurer and a board member.

The homes being displayed on this year’s tour are different from those that were featured last year, she added.

Proceeds from the tour will benefit chamber projects in the Oakmont community. Karen DeTurck is director of the chamber.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.