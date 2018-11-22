Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Don't let shyness stand in the way of getting a Metro seat

Carolyn Hax | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 2:57 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I just entered the second trimester of my first pregnancy (very excited!) and recently had a fainting episode. It’s not a big deal, I talked to the doctor, and I am otherwise healthy. However, every day I take the metro to work, and I cannot handle standing up for the whole ride, especially in the morning. I risk fainting and falling, which is dangerous right now.

The obvious solution is to just ask for a seat when there’s not one available, but I don’t really look pregnant or unhealthy. And — this is the real issue — I am painfully shy. The thought of spontaneously talking to a stranger to ask them for the favor of standing up for me makes me ill! So far I’ve just been waiting for a train with a seat and enduring the longer commute. What else can I do?

— Pregnant

Force yourself out of your comfort zone far enough to ask for a seat.

I wish I had a better answer for you, but your circumstances have had their say, and it’s this: You find another way to commute, you keep waiting for emptier trains at the cost of a longer commute, you risk fainting, or you ask for a seat. That’s it.

Since you’re about to become not just a mother, but also the official spokes-adult for another human being, whose initial helplessness can put this in life-or-death-responsibility territory, this is an excellent time to practice pushing far enough through your social fears to be an advocate for your baby’s needs — and a parental model for using one’s voice. It’ll feel hellish at first. I expect you’ll not only get better at it with practice, though, but also feel stronger for it, maybe stronger than you’ve ever felt.

Congrats on your coming baby. Now go tell that metro what’s what.

Re: Metro:

Just say, loudly enough for several people to hear, “Would anyone mind giving up a seat?” I can just about guarantee someone will. Asking one individual for a seat can be problematic because that one individual might have a legitimate but not obvious reason to need to sit, such as having arthritic knees.

— Asking for a Seat

A bigger social leap, but also a good point, thanks.

Re: Metro:

When I was pregnant, I found that the people who most willingly offered to give up their seat for me were youngish women and — surprise! — teenagers. I assume the women had some empathy for my situation, but to this day I can only speculate why the teens were so nice. But if you have to ask for a seat, these two groups of people might be the most accommodating and the easiest to approach since you are shy.

And please always remember that most people really like the opportunity to help a stranger in a small way; even if it makes you feel awkward, it makes them feel good.

— Anonymous

Always happy to give teenagers some good PR, thanks.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me