5 bits of advice on holiday tipping

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Calculate how much you’re willing and able to spend. Remember, holiday tipping is not an obligation.

How much to tip this holiday season? This indeed is the question.

Sharon Schweitzer, an international etiquette and modern manners expert,

offers this holiday advice on tipping:

Budget first: Calculate how much you’re willing and able to spend. Remember, holiday tipping is not an obligation.

Prioritize: Make a list of those you wish to tip, placing those who help you most frequently at the top. Your trusted house cleaner, nanny or daycare staff may receive more than an infrequent provider.

Gift or gratuity? Factor in routine tipping — for those you tip regularly at the time of service consider offering a small present or a gift card to a nearby café. Keep in mind local and regional customs, service quality and frequency, and relationship length. Creative options: Handmade cards show heartfelt effort and genuine gratefulness. Explore Hallmark and Michael’s for colorful cardstock or calligraphy pens. Special baked goods (baklava or peppermint bark), local artisan candles or soaps, fine tea or coffee and flower arrangements are excellent alternatives to monetary tips.

Encourage children’s creativity: Your child may want to make a gift for a babysitter, au pair or nanny. Encourage them to make a drawing, card or craft.

Details: protocolww.com

