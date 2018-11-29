Festival of Lights fundraiser returns to Ligonier for 36th year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Festival of Lights returns to Ligonier Town Hall, can Christmas be far behind?

The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th Annual Festival of Lights is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 through 4 in the town hall community room.

Featuring dozens of trees, wreaths, swags and mantelpieces decorated in imaginative themes by local residents, organizations and businesses, this year’s event is titled “The Art of Christmas … Trees, Wreaths and Other Treasures.”

Some pieces included in the display will be available for purchase, to be picked up when the festival closes.

Visitors also can buy tickets for the Merchants Raffle, with various prizes donated by local merchants. Other raffles include a restaurant tree, with about $500 worth of discounts at nearby restaurants, and a tree laden with Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.

Festival proceeds benefit ongoing education programs and core support for the historical society and the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, which the society operates.

Admission to the festival is $5, or $1 for ages 5-12; younger children are free.

Toast the trees

Preceding the Festival of Lights, the historical society will host a Toast to the Trees Gala and Auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the community room.

The gala will feature gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a special holiday libation and a silent auction of prizes, including tea at Omni Bedford Springs Resort, spa day at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, pet spa day at Cozy Inn Pet Resort, gourmet picnic and guided nature walk on Laurel Mountain, symphony and opera tickets and more.

Gala guests also have the first chance to bid on the trees and other items included in the festival.

Toast to the Trees tickets are $60 or $55 for historical society members.

Details: 724-238-6818 or compassinn.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.