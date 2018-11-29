Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Black Christmas trees are a thing — and growing in popularity

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Christmas is taking a dark turn.

Rather than opting for traditional green Christmas trees, more and more people reportedly are turning to black Christmas trees.

Yeah, apparently this is a thing.

"Good Morning America" reported that black Christmas tree searches are up about 70 percent on Wayfair.com from a year ago.

A search on Instagram returns almost 9,000 posts with #blackchristmastree.

The ornaments and lights do seem to carry more of a pop with the black tree background compared to a green backdrop.

And they're certainly more appealing than Melania Trump's red trees .

But can you imagine what Charlie Brown must be thinking?

click me