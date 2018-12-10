Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

5 tips to keep the flame aglow all season long

Jura Koncius | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Holiday home fragrance candles add a warm, cozy touch to any room.
The Washington Post
Holiday home fragrance candles add a warm, cozy touch to any room.

Updated 5 hours ago

There is actually a proper way to burn a candle. And there are ways to make them last longer.

The main rule of enjoying candles is to never leave a burning candle unattended. That’s basic safety, after all. We spoke to Laura Slatkin, founder and executive chairwoman of Nest Fragrances, about best practices.

• Don’t burn a new candle for only a few minutes. The first time you burn a container candle, you should allow it to form a complete pool of melted wax across the surface of its container, from rim to rim. This is because wax has a memory, and on subsequent lightings, the wax pool will struggle to go beyond the circumference of the previous burn. The candle will most likely tunnel down into the wax from then on. The wick will sink deeper and deeper into the candle, and the wax on the sides will never burn, shortening the life of your candle.

• Keep wicks trimmed. A trimmed wick will give you a nice bright flame. A long or a crooked wick can result in uneven burning, which can lead to bursts of high flames or smoking. Wicks should be about one-fourth-inch high for best burning; don’t trim them lower than that. Slatkin’s method is to wait for the candle to cool 100 percent and turn it upside down. Take off the charred part with a tissue, and your wick will be good to light.

• Avoid putting burning candles in the path of vents, fans or drafts. Currents of air can cause candles to burn unevenly or produce excessive smoke or soot that can leave messy black stains on your container. If a wick becomes too long or an air current disturbs the flame’s teardrop shape, small amounts of unburned carbon particles can escape.

• Keep the wax pool clear of any debris. Don’t mess up the candle pool with pieces of cut-off or charred wicks or used matches. Introducing debris into the wax will interfere with the chemistry of the candle and may cause it to burn unevenly. This could clog the wick and prevent it from drawing up the fragrance oil and diffusing the scent.

• Let a candle completely cool before lighting again. A candle in a container takes about two hours to completely cool down, but it’s worth the wait both for safety and function. It’s much safer to trim the wick when the wax pool has hardened. A hot pool of melted wax can burn your fingers if you dive in for a wick before it’s cooled and solidified.

Jura Koncius is a writer for The Washington Post.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me