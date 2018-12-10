Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Children's Home of Pittsburgh holds 'Holiday Jubilee'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center will hold its holiday jubilee on Dec. 15.
Facebook | ChildrensHomePgh
The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center will hold its holiday jubilee on Dec. 15.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center will host “The Children’s Home’s Holiday Jubilee!” from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 15.

The event will be held at the 5324 Penn Ave. site, where The Bus Stops Here Foundation, PITT VETS, Jerome Bettis and his former Steelers teammates will drop off a bus filled with toys between 8:30-10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Former Steeler James Harrison will drive the bus, which will then continue to three other nonprofit organizations as part of The Bus Stops Here Foundation’s annual toy drive program, the release adds.

Current Steeler Joshua Dobbs will visit with families throughout the event.

The holiday jubilee is a free, family event, where visitors can participate in holiday crafts, enjoy snacks, meet Santa and donate unwrapped gifts, which will be placed under the holiday trees.

All donated items will support the children and families of The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center. A holiday wish list can be found on Amazon.com, the release adds.

“Jerome Bettis and The Bus Stops Here Foundation, along with PITT VETS, have been incredible partners to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center,” facility CEO Pamela Keen says in the release. “Each year at our annual holiday jubilee, we get to witness our community come together and enjoy seeing the smiling faces of the children and families we serve.”

Details: childrenshomepgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me