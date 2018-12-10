Children's Home of Pittsburgh holds 'Holiday Jubilee'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center will host “The Children’s Home’s Holiday Jubilee!” from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 15.

The event will be held at the 5324 Penn Ave. site, where The Bus Stops Here Foundation, PITT VETS, Jerome Bettis and his former Steelers teammates will drop off a bus filled with toys between 8:30-10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Former Steeler James Harrison will drive the bus, which will then continue to three other nonprofit organizations as part of The Bus Stops Here Foundation’s annual toy drive program, the release adds.

Current Steeler Joshua Dobbs will visit with families throughout the event.

The holiday jubilee is a free, family event, where visitors can participate in holiday crafts, enjoy snacks, meet Santa and donate unwrapped gifts, which will be placed under the holiday trees.

All donated items will support the children and families of The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center. A holiday wish list can be found on Amazon.com, the release adds.

“Jerome Bettis and The Bus Stops Here Foundation, along with PITT VETS, have been incredible partners to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center,” facility CEO Pamela Keen says in the release. “Each year at our annual holiday jubilee, we get to witness our community come together and enjoy seeing the smiling faces of the children and families we serve.”

Details: childrenshomepgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.